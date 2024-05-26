As many as 7 newborns died on Saturday night as a massive fire broke out at a children's hospital in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official noted the blaze broke out at the children's hospital in Shahdara on Saturday night. Twelve newborns were rescued from the medical facility but seven of them died, while 5 are being treated at another hospital.

Delhi Police informed, the owner of the New Born Baby Care Hospital in Vivek Vihar, Naveen Kichi, a resident of Paschim Vihar is still absconding. FIR u/s 336 and 304A is being registered {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are the key updates: The fire broke out at the Baby Care New Born Hospital and its adjacent building at around 11:30 pm on Saturday. Once the babies were rescued, they were immediately shifted to another hospital.

Six babies were declared brought dead, one died during treatment.

The bodies have been shifted to the GTB Hospital for postmortem.

The Mother of a newborn baby admitted at the New Born Baby Care Hospital says, "My child was admitted here for the last three days. My child was having a fever only..."

A relative of the newborn baby says, "Yesterday we saw our child...They were not allowing us to stay here...We are not getting any information...after the DNA test we will be able to recognise if it was our child..."

Later on Sunday morning, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj says, "...12 of the newborn babies were rescued but, unfortunately, 6 of them died due to suffocation, one more child is in critical condition. I tried calling the health secretary but he is not picking up the call... We will take such strict action that none of the officials commit such negligence in future. We are with the families who have lost their babies. I'll talk to the DCP regarding this that the prosecution to be launched on the owners as soon as possible."

Meanwhile, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said, this incident of fire in a children's hospital is heartbreaking. We all stand with those who lost their innocent children in this accident. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Government and administration officials are busy providing treatment to the injured at the spot. The causes of the incident are being investigated and whoever is responsible for this negligence will not be spared."

Police said action is being initiated against the owner of the hospital identified as Naveen Kichi.

