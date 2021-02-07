Delhi fire: Over 20 shanties gutted in massive blaze in Okhla, no casualties

Delhi fire: Over 20 shanties gutted in massive blaze in Okhla, no casualties1 min read . Updated: 07 Feb 2021, 09:29 AM IST
At least 20 shanties were gutted after a major fire broke out near Harikesh Nagar Metro Station in southeast Delhi's Okhla Phase II area today morning.
A call about the fire was received at 2.23 am following which seven fire tenders were initially rushed to the spot of the incident, as per the Delhi Fire Service.
In total, 26 fire tenders were deployed and the fire was brought under control.
No injuries were reported. Meanwhile, the cause of the fire is being ascertained.
The blaze broke out in a katran (waste cloth cutting) and later spread to the shanties following which approximately 20-22 shanties were gutted. A truck present at the spot also caught fire, a senior police officer told news agency PTI.
Residents of the area were shocked to find flames engulfing the area in the middle of the night.
As per reports, around 30-40 people who were stuck inside the slums have been rescued while efforts were on to rescue the others.
With agency inputs
