Jitendra alias Gogi, one of Delhi's most wanted gangster, was shot inside the national capital's Rohini court today. The incident happened in Rohini court number 2 when Jitendra was presented before the judge.

Three people including the notorious gangster died in a firing incident at the court, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said the assailants were in the uniform of advocate when they fired at Gogi.

Police team also fired in return, the DCP said.

Gogi was involved in several criminal cases and jailed at Tihar. He was being produced in court when members of a rival gang entered the court, dressed as lawyers, and opened fire.

#WATCH | Visuals of the shootout at Delhi's Rohini court today



As per Delhi Police, assailants opened fire at gangster Jitender Mann 'Gogi', who has died. Three attackers have also been shot dead by police. pic.twitter.com/dYgRjQGW7J — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2021

Mor details are awaited.

