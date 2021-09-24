Delhi: Firing in Rohini court, gangster Jitender Gogi among 3 killed1 min read . Updated: 24 Sep 2021, 02:40 PM IST
Three people including notorious gangster Jitendra Gogi died in a firing incident at Delhi's Rohini court
Three people including notorious gangster Jitendra Gogi died in a firing incident at Delhi's Rohini court
|
Listen to this article
Jitendra alias Gogi, one of Delhi's most wanted gangster, was shot inside the national capital's Rohini court today. The incident happened in Rohini court number 2 when Jitendra was presented before the judge.
Three people including the notorious gangster died in a firing incident at the court, police said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said the assailants were in the uniform of advocate when they fired at Gogi.
Police team also fired in return, the DCP said.
Gogi was involved in several criminal cases and jailed at Tihar. He was being produced in court when members of a rival gang entered the court, dressed as lawyers, and opened fire.
Mor details are awaited.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!