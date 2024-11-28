Delhi: First case of Japanese Encephalitis reported in 13 years; all you need to know about the disease

Delhi has reported its first case of Japanese Encephalitis in 13 years, involving a 72-year-old man from west Delhi. Health officials confirmed no outbreak exists and are implementing necessary precautions as per guidelines from the National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control.

Published28 Nov 2024, 01:30 PM IST
A 72-year-old patient was tested positive of Japanese Encephalitis after he was admitted to AIIMS Delhi in November.
A 72-year-old patient was tested positive of Japanese Encephalitis after he was admitted to AIIMS Delhi in November.(RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Delhi has reported an ‘isolated’ case of Japanese Encephalitis, PTI reported, citing sources, on Thursday. This is the first case of the disease in the national capital in 13 years. 

According to PTI, the national capital reported an ‘isolated’ case of Japanese Encephalitis. The government health officials are taking all necessary steps as a precaution. The patient who caught the infection was a 72-year-old man from west Delhi. He was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on November 3 after he complained of chest pain.

About Delhi's first case of JE in a decade

The 72-year-old man from Uttam Nagar was admitted on November 3 to AIIMS after he complained of breathlessness. The patient is a diabetic and also has a history of coronary artery disease and chronic conditions. He tested positive for JE through IgM ELISA on November 6, 2024, during his hospital stay. He was discharged on November 15 after receiving care.

Delhi's first JE case: Is it a cause of concern?

Addressing concerns, officials assured the public that no outbreak has occurred in Delhi, and most reported cases are from neighbouring states.

All public health measures have been instituted as per the National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC) guidelines, the sources told ANI, adding there was no cause for concern.

What is Japanese Encephalitis?

As per the World Health Organisation (WHO), Japanese Encephalitis, is a flavivirus which is spread by mosquitoes. It is related to dengue, yellow fever and West Nile viruses and is spread by the mosquito species Culex tritaeniorhynchus. The virus doesn't spread from human to human contact.

Japanese Encephalitis treatment and vaccine

There is no cure for JE, and its treatment majorly involves alleviating the symptoms of the disease and relieving clinical signs. The treatment helps the patient to overcome the infection, according to WHO. Safe and effective vaccines are available to prevent the spread of Japanese Encephalitis.

What are the symptoms of Japanese Encephalitis?

-Most Japanese Encephalitis cases experience mild fever and headache at the beginning of the viral disease. Many patients don't notice any symptoms at all.  

-The incubation period, the time between exposure to disease and the appearance of symptoms, for Japanese Encephalitis is 4-14 days.

-Children may experience gastrointestinal pain and vomiting after contracting the disease. 

-Severe Japanese Encephalitis case may experience high fever, headache, neck stiffness, disorientation, coma, seizures, spastic paralysis and ultimately death.

First Published:28 Nov 2024, 01:30 PM IST
Delhi: First case of Japanese Encephalitis reported in 13 years; all you need to know about the disease

      Popular in News

