Delhi: First list for nursery admissions to be released on ‘this’ date2 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2023, 07:11 AM IST
- The government will conduct a query session with parents regarding the nursery admissions
The Directorate of Education, Delhi informed that the first list for admissions to nursery classes will be released on 20 January. The list will include the shortlisted candidates for admissions to around 1,800 private schools in Delhi. The merit list will be published on the notice board and the official website of the concerned school.