The Directorate of Education, Delhi informed that the first list for admissions to nursery classes will be released on 20 January. The list will include the shortlisted candidates for admissions to around 1,800 private schools in Delhi. The merit list will be published on the notice board and the official website of the concerned school.

The government will conduct a query session with parents regarding the admission from 21 to 30 January and the second list of the short-listed candidates for admissions is expected to be out on 6 February. A similar session for the second merit list will be conducted from 8 to 14 February.

The admissions for the nursery classes are expected to wrap up by 17 January.

According to the circular, the criteria of the admissions are already uploaded on the websites of private schools, and all schools are asked to ensure that the criterion-wise break up of points of all applicant children is displayed on their website.

The education department issued strict instructions regarding the display of information by the concerned schools on their notice board and the website of the school.

"No deviation from the above schedule shall be permitted. Each school shall display the aforesaid admission schedule on its notice board and website. Further, each school shall ensure that application forms for admission are made available to all applicants till the last date of submission," the DoE circular said.

For admissions at the nursery level, the child must be at least four years of age and for kindergarten admissions, the age limit is kept at five years. A child needs to be at least six years old as of 31 March 2023 for admission into Class 1.

“All the Private Unaided Recognized Schools shall ensure that their admission criterion is in compliance with the provisions of Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 in respect of admissions of Children with Disabilities," the circular said.

To check on any kind of extra-ordinary charges levied by schools, the government has prescribed only up to Rs. 25 (non-refundable) as an admission registration fee. The purchase of a school prospectus has also been made optional for the guardians of the children.