Delhi flights LIVE: IndiGo issues travel advisory, flights in North India disrupted by dense fog, weather conditions

Delhi flights update LIVE: At least four flights have been cancelled at Srinagar airport on 21 December, with three being to Amritsar and one to Delhi, due to adverse winter weather conditions, ANI reported.

Domestic carrier IndiGo has issued an advisory early during the day warning of possible flight delays due to the dense fog. Since Friday, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and several airlines have warned of fog-induced flight delays.

Here are live updates related to flight delays and reschedules amid dense fog conditions on 21 December: 7 am: Dense fog blankets capital city, AQI in ‘very poor’ category

6.46 am: Passengers have been advised to check their latest flight status before leaving for the airport. You can do so via the following link — bit.ly/3ZWAQXd.

Those passengers, whose flights are affected, can rebook or request a refund via the airline's official website, here — goindigo.in/plan-b.html.

6.30 am: IndiGo has issued a passenger travel advisory warning of possible flight disruptions across Delhi and several parts of northern India due to dense fog on today, 21 December (Sunday).

The airline in a statement said low visibility in the early morning could impact flight operations, but that its operations teams “remain fully prepared and closely monitoring weather conditions on a minute-by-minute basis”.

6.20 am: On 20 December, 66 arrival and departure flights were cancelled at Delhi's IGAI airport on Saturday. The airport itself also issued a passenger advisory stating that low-visibility procedures are underway.

(With inputs from ANI)