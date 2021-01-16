OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi: Flights, trains delayed as dense fog engulfs national capital
Delhi airport authority stated that due to dense fog, only CAT IIIA and CATIII B compliant aircraft and pilots can operate (REUTERS)
Delhi airport authority stated that due to dense fog, only CAT IIIA and CATIII B compliant aircraft and pilots can operate (REUTERS)

Delhi: Flights, trains delayed as dense fog engulfs national capital

1 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2021, 09:35 AM IST Edited By Staff Writer

Delhi and its adjoining areas woke up to a thick blanket of fog this morning that hit road, rail and air traffic due to very poor visibility.

Delhi on Saturday witnessed dense fog that resulted in the delay of 24 trains traveling in and around the national capital, and at least four flights to/from the Indira Gandhi International airport have been delayed. At least one flight has been canceled.

Delhi airport authority stated that due to dense fog, only CAT IIIA and CATIII B compliant aircraft and pilots can operate. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Around 80 flights originating from and over 50 flights bound to Delhi airport delayed

50 plus flights delayed at Delhi airport due to dense fog

2 min read . 11:12 AM IST
Harsh Vardhan joins docs in AIIMs

Harsh Vardhan joins AIIMS docs to witness launch of vaccination drive by Modi

1 min read . 11:07 AM IST
A woman walks past a painting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mumbai.

Covid vaccination: 2 doses must, don't make mistake of ignoring second one, says PM Modi

1 min read . 11:17 AM IST
Frontline health workers queue to receive a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine at the Cooper hospital in Mumbai.

Covid vaccination: Final preparations underway for pan-India rollout of vaccines

3 min read . 10:37 AM IST

Delhi and its adjoining areas woke up to a thick blanket of fog this morning that hit road, rail and air traffic due to very poor visibility.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi reached 'severe' category with the AQI touching 492, according to the latest estimates updated by System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

At 5:30 in the morning, the temperature in Palam and Safdarjung was reported at 9.8 degrees Celsius and 8.6 degrees Celsius respectively.

The slow winds and ventilation conditions are extremely unfavourable for the dispersion of pollutants which lead to deterioration in air quality.

The air quality in the national capital continued to deteriorate with the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) recording the Air Quality Index (AQI) at an alarming 492 (severe), nearly maxing out the scale which goes up till 500.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout