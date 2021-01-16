Delhi: Flights, trains delayed as dense fog engulfs national capital

Delhi and its adjoining areas woke up to a thick blanket of fog this morning that hit road, rail and air traffic due to very poor visibility.

Delhi on Saturday witnessed dense fog that resulted in the delay of 24 trains traveling in and around the national capital, and at least four flights to/from the Indira Gandhi International airport have been delayed. At least one flight has been canceled.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi reached 'severe' category with the AQI touching 492, according to the latest estimates updated by System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

At 5:30 in the morning, the temperature in Palam and Safdarjung was reported at 9.8 degrees Celsius and 8.6 degrees Celsius respectively.

The slow winds and ventilation conditions are extremely unfavourable for the dispersion of pollutants which lead to deterioration in air quality.

