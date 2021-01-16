Subscribe
Home >News >India >Delhi: Flights, trains delayed as dense fog engulfs national capital
Delhi airport authority stated that due to dense fog, only CAT IIIA and CATIII B compliant aircraft and pilots can operate

Delhi: Flights, trains delayed as dense fog engulfs national capital

1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Edited By Staff Writer

Delhi and its adjoining areas woke up to a thick blanket of fog this morning that hit road, rail and air traffic due to very poor visibility.

Delhi on Saturday witnessed dense fog that resulted in the delay of 24 trains traveling in and around the national capital, and at least four flights to/from the Indira Gandhi International airport have been delayed. At least one flight has been canceled.

Delhi airport authority stated that due to dense fog, only CAT IIIA and CATIII B compliant aircraft and pilots can operate. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information.

Delhi and its adjoining areas woke up to a thick blanket of fog this morning that hit road, rail and air traffic due to very poor visibility.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi reached 'severe' category with the AQI touching 492, according to the latest estimates updated by System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

At 5:30 in the morning, the temperature in Palam and Safdarjung was reported at 9.8 degrees Celsius and 8.6 degrees Celsius respectively.

The slow winds and ventilation conditions are extremely unfavourable for the dispersion of pollutants which lead to deterioration in air quality.

The air quality in the national capital continued to deteriorate with the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) recording the Air Quality Index (AQI) at an alarming 492 (severe), nearly maxing out the scale which goes up till 500.

