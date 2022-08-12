Delhi flood alert: Yamuna river crosses danger mark of 205.33 mts

Delhi flood alert: Yamuna river crosses danger mark of 205.33 mts2 min read . 12 Aug 2022
- The flood control department alerted that the water level at the Yamuna river was 205.38 metres on Friday 4 pm
Issuing a flood alert, the Delhi government said that the water level in the Yamuna river crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres. Flood control department that it reached 205.38 metres on Friday at 4 pm. An alert was first issued on Thursday night.
The water level at the Old Railway Bridge rose from 203.86 metres at Friday 8 am to 205.29 metres by 3 pm, according to the flood control room.
The water level started rising in the Yamuna river owing to heavy rain in upper catchment areas, this further prompted to city government to chalk out a strategy to evacuate people from low-lying areas.
A flood control department official said, “A flood alert is declared in Delhi when the discharge rate from the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana's Yamuna Nagar crosses the 1 lakh-cusecs mark. People living near the floodplains and in flood-prone areas are evacuated then."
On Thursday, the flood control department instructed all sector officers to remain vigilant in their respective areas and take necessary action at vulnerable points by deploying the requisite number of quick-reaction teams to warn people residing within river embankments. Thirty-four boats and mobile pumps have been deployed in anticipation of floods in low-lying areas.
Typically, the flow rate at the Hathnikund barrage is 352 cusecs, but the discharge increases after heavy rainfall in the catchment areas. The water discharged from the barrage normally takes two to three days to reach the national capital.
Last year, the Yamuna river breached the danger mark on July 30 and the water level at the Old Railway Bridge had risen to 205.59 metres.
In 2019, the flow rate had peaked at 8.28 lakh cusec on August 18-19, and the water level of the Yamuna had hit the 206.60-metre mark. The Delhi government had to launch evacuation and relief operations after the overflowing river submerged many low-lying areas.
(With inputs from agencies)
