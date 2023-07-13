Due to rising water level in Yamuna, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on 13 July informed the three water plants Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla have to be closed. He added that due to this there will be water problem in some areas of the national capital.

“As soon as the Yamuna water recedes, we will try to start them as soon as possible," he said in a tweet. Delhi flood news LIVE

CM Kejriwal also visited Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant that has been currently shut down due to the rise in water levels.

As the three water plant has been shut, 25 percent of the water supply in Delhi will go down due to this and there will water scarcity for a day or two, CM Kejriwal said.

"...As per the CWC prediction, the peak (of river Yamuna's water level) will reach by 3-4 pm today and it will then start going down," CM said.

While speaking to ANI, he said, “We are at the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant. For the first time in Delhi, Yamuna has touched this level. Three Water Treatment Plants have been shut down due to this as the water has entered pumps & machines...25% of the water supply in Delhi will go down due to this. The tubewells are closed too. There can be water scarcity for a day or two...I hope that the supply resumes by tomorrow evening..."