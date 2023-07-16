Delhi flood: Arvind Kejriwal inspects rain-affected areas, assures to provide relief to those who have lost documents1 min read 16 Jul 2023, 01:54 PM IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal visited a flood relief camp in north Delhi and assured residents that the government will provide ad-hoc relief to those who have lost important documents.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday visited a flood relief camp in Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya at Mori Gate in north Delhi.
