During his visit to the relief camp where residents from the flood-affected areas have taken shelter, Kejriwal assured them they will provide ad-hoc relief to the people who have lost their important documents, Aadhaar, PAN cards, and other related things.

He said that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will also organise a special camp for flood-affected people in Delhi where children would be given textbooks and uniforms that got submerged in the water.

The AAP supremo said that six districts in the city have been affected and the Delhi government has set up relief camps at several places in these six districts. Relief camps were set up in nearby schools and Dharamshalas and facilities for drinking water and toilets were ensured.

On the current situation of the Yamuna River, which is the leading cause of flood in Delhi, CM Kejriwal said that the water is receding.

"Floodwater has been drained out of several areas while few areas are still affected, and efforts are underway to restore normalcy there," he said.

According to the data shared by the Central Water Commission on their portal, the water level of the Yamuna River dropped to 205.88 metres at 12 noon on Sunday.

As per the officials, the water level of Yamuna is likely to fall below the danger mark in the next few hours. The Yamuna River in Delhi crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres at 5 pm on July 10.

Meanwhile, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena also inspected flood-affected areas in Delhi's Raj Ghat area today.

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj earlier today inspected a relief camp near Mayur Vihar.

On Saturday, Delhi PWD Minister Atishi directed the chief secretary to ensure that all amenities are provided to people sheltered in relief camps.