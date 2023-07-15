Delhi continues to face Yamuna river's fury as the city's lifeline swell to its historical level in past few days. Meanwhile, the political parties are busy in passing the buck to each other. Yamuna water entered the city on Thursday and started receding on Friday night.

Delhi floods latest update Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal thanked the Indian Army's Engineer regiment for opening the ITO barrage after working for 20 hours without any break. Soon after Delhi CM tweeted praising Army's work, BJP's Amit Malviya criticised Kejriwal for only tweeting to take credit instead of doing any work.

Despite river Yamuna level continued to reduce gradually after Friday, Delhi's ITO remained under water on Saturday morning.

AAP and BJP at loggerheads over Hathnikund water release

After the BJP-led Haryana government diverted all water from the Hathnikund barrage towards Delhi instead of Uttar Pradesh, the AAP was quick to call out the move and shared a video criticising the Haryana government on social media.

In retaliation, the Haryana government called the claim to be misleading. The government cited the CWC guideline which states that if the water is more than 1 lakh cuses, then it can't be streamed into Western Yamuna and Eastern Yamuna Canal (the other routes apart from Delhi), reported HT. After providing the information, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's advisor retired IAS Devendra Singh said that the accusations are nothing but an unnecessary controversy. He also said tha the water is diverted from Hathnikund towards UP only for irrigation purpose and not for the prevention of flood.

‘Flood in Delhi is the result of AAP’s freebie and vote bank politics,' says BJP MP Gautam Gambhir

Calling the flood like situation in Delhi to be a very unfortunate event, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir said that the he was not surprised with the current situation of the capital. He also rejected AAP government's claim that it was prepared for 100 mm of rain but not for 150 mm of rain.

"Then what did you do in the past years? But this is not surprising at all because this is what happens when you do freebie politics instead of developing the city's infrastructure," Gautam Gambhir said.