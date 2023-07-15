In retaliation, the Haryana government called the claim to be misleading. The government cited the CWC guideline which states that if the water is more than 1 lakh cuses, then it can't be streamed into Western Yamuna and Eastern Yamuna Canal (the other routes apart from Delhi), reported HT. After providing the information, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's advisor retired IAS Devendra Singh said that the accusations are nothing but an unnecessary controversy. He also said tha the water is diverted from Hathnikund towards UP only for irrigation purpose and not for the prevention of flood.