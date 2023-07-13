Delhi flood news: Cremation grounds near Yamuna face flooding, MCD issues advisory. Details here2 min read 13 Jul 2023, 06:37 AM IST
Yamuna water level: The water level of Yamuna has crossed the mark of 208.05 meters, exceeding the Central Water Commission's estimate of 207.99 meters late on Wednesday night, putting authorities on alert mode.
The Yamuna water level in Delhi has breached all-time record and is flowing at 208.05 metres, Central Water Commission has said. In view of the rising water levels, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) issued an advisory for some cremation grounds near the Yamuna river.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×