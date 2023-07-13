The Yamuna water level in Delhi has breached all-time record and is flowing at 208.05 metres, Central Water Commission has said. In view of the rising water levels, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) issued an advisory for some cremation grounds near the Yamuna river.

MCD has asked people to not to use the cremation ground at Nigham Bodh Ghat as there is a possibility of water entering into the Ghat which can hamper cremation activities. The civic body has instead advised people to use nearby cremation grounds.

As per MCD, “There is a possibility of water entering into the Nigam Bodh Ghat hampering the cremation-related activities. Therefore, general public is advised to take the dead bodies of their near and dear to the nearby cremation grounds i.e. Panchkuyian Road, Sat Nagar, Punjabi Bagh, Green Park, Dakshinpuri or preferably near their colony."

“There is waterlogging at Geeta Colony crematorium due to increasing water level of Yamuna. Citizens are requested to use cremation facilities at karkarduma and Ghazipur cremation grounds, arrangements have been done. MCD is providing all the facilities at its cremation grounds for the convenience of the citizens," the MCD's advisory read further.

The water level of Yamuna has crossed the mark of 208.05 meters, exceeding the Central Water Commission's estimate of 207.99 meters late on Wednesday night, putting authorities on alert mode.

Delhi recorded a rapid increase in the Yamuna water level over the last three days. It shot up from 203.14 metres at 11 am on Sunday to 205.4 at 5 pm on Monday, breaching the danger mark of 205.33 metres 18 hours earlier than expected.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday urged people living in low-lying areas near the Yamuna river floodplains to immediately evacuate their houses as the water level continued to rise after recording an all-time high.

While expressing concerns over the rising level of the Yamuna River, he said, "Water is entering Delhi from Himachal Pradesh and Haryana. Regarding this, I have also written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting him to reduce the flow of water entering Delhi, only then we can stop the Yamuna River from overflowing."

However, Kejriwal said Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat has informed him that it was not possible to limit the flow rate of the river as there is no reservoir at Hathinikund Barrage. Shekhawat also told him that the volume of water being released to Haryana from Himachal Pradesh has reduced, which in turn will impact the water level in the Yamuna.

In a bid to ensure the safety of the public, Delhi Police on Wednesday imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in flood-prone areas of the national capital as preventive measures.

(With inputs from ANI)