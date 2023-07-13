Delhi flood news LIVE updates: The Yamuna water level reached 208.48 metres at 8 am today, Central Water Commission said. As per MCD, 10 schools in low-lying areas of Delhi's Civil Lines zone, 7 in Shahadra will be closed today due to flood-like situation.
Several areas of the city are reeling under flood and water-logging as the water level of river Yamuna continues to rise following heavy rainfall and the release of water from Hathnikund Barrage
Delhi recorded a rapid increase in the Yamuna water level over the last few days. It shot up from 203.14 metres at 11 am on Sunday to 205.4 at 5 pm on Monday, breaching the danger mark of 205.33 metres 18 hours earlier than expected. The Delhi police has also imposed section 144 CrPC as a precautionary measure in the flood-prone areas in Delhi. According to the Delhi government as part of its evacuation plan, a total of 16,564 people living in low-lying areas have been evacuated to safer places and 14,534 are living in tents/shelters, across the city. Yesterday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote a letter to Central Water Commission, a government body to take urgent measures to mitigate the imminent crisis.
Water from overflowing Yamuna reaches low-lying areas Kashmiri Gate, ITO,
Delhi flood news LIVE: Yamuna water level update
According to CWC portal the water level of swollen Yamuna river stood at 208.02 metres on Friday, 14, July 2023, 10pm.
The CWC has forecasted that the water level will further recede to 207.65 metres on Saturday 15 July, by 10am
Delhi flood news LIVE: Delhi Metro posted above avg ridership in last three days
Delhi Metro recorded above average ridership in the last three days, indicating that more people took the rapid transit system for commuting in the period amid flooding in several key areas in the national capital due to swollen Yamuna.
The average ridership figure for the DMRC stands at 55-60 lakh, a senior official said.
On July 11, more than 62 lakh passengers took metro for travelling, while the figures for July 12 and 13 were 61,32,431 and 61,33,673 respectively, the DMRC said in a statement.
Delhi flood news LIVE: Lok Adalat rescheduled to July 30
The Lok Adalat, which was set to be held on Sunday, has been rescheduled to July 30 due to the current flood-like situation in parts of Delhi, police have said.
Delhi flood news LIVE: Moderate rainfall likely during next 5 days
IMD said further light to moderate rainfall is likely in Delhi, Haryana and adjoining areas during the next 5 days.
Soma Sen Roy, IMD scientist said, "Light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur in Delhi, Haryana, and adjoining areas for the next 5 days. We are expecting a slight increase in rainfall on the 17th and 18th July. However, the flooding in Delhi is not due to localized rain but because the Yamuna River has received a lot of water from Himachal and other states."
Delhi flood news LIVE: Delhi races to open jammed flood gates
New Delhi officials were racing to open some jammed flood gates at a barrage on the swollen river Yamuna on Friday to help drain out floodwater that has brought traffic to a standstill in parts of India's capital and swamped historical monuments.
The river's levels were at their highest in 45 years this week following unusually heavy rainfall in New Delhi and hilly northern states, forcing the evacuation of hundreds of people as the Yamuna, which runs through the city, breached its banks.
Delhi flood news LIVE: Whwn will Wazirabad, Chandrawal re-open?
Even though the Okhla water treatment plant has been permitted to re-open and restart work from Saturday, the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the water treatment plants at Wazirabad and Chandrawal will resume functioning by Saturday morning if the Yamuna water level recedes to 207.7 metres.
Visiting the ITO barrage, where five of the 32 games are jammed, obstructing the drainage of water from Delhi, he said, "The Navy is working to open them but it cannot be said when these will be opened."
Delhi flood news LIVE: Traffic goes haywire as Yamuna floodwaters enter central Delhi
The Delhi Traffic Police alerted people to plan their journeys in view of the flood-like situation in many parts of the city.
More than 4,500 traffic personnel have been deployed on the ground in affected areas of Delhi to decongest traffic and help navigate commuters in case they get stuck in jams amid floodwater, police said, adding depending on how the water level recedes in the affected areas, traffic restrictions would be removed to allow vehicular movement.
According to officials, traffic movement has been closed for all vehicles on Vikas Marg on both the carriageways from Laxmi Nagar T-point to A point (ITO) and vice-versa due to overflow of flood water. So, commuters have been advised to avoid this stretch and take alternative routes such as NH 24 via Akshardham -Nizamuddin.
Delhi flood news LIVE: Met issues 'yellow' alert in Delhi for Saturday
The weather office has issued a 'yellow' alert for moderate rain and thundershowers on Saturday in Delhi, parts of which continue to reel from a flood-like situation.
Several areas, including Laxmi Nagar, Ayanagar, Lodhi Road, Mungeshpur and a few localities in east Delhi, witnessed light rainfall on Friday. There was a light drizzle in other areas, including Lutyens' Delhi.
In a forecast, the India Meteorological Department said light to moderate rainfall is expected to continue in Delhi on Saturday and added that a 'yellow' alert has been issued for the city.
Delhi flood news LIVE: Delhi govt to restart Okhla water treatment plant
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday that the Okhla water treatment plant is being restarted as the water levels in the Yamuna here are receding.
The government had announced the closure of three water treatment plants -- Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla -- due to the rising water levels in the Yamuna following days of heavy rains in Delhi and the upper catchment areas.
Due to the closure of the plants, many areas in the national capital were facing a water shortage.
Delhi flood news LIVE: Yamuna water level update
Water levels in the Yamuna in Delhi came down to 208.17 metres at 6 pm on Friday even as several key areas in the city were inundated.
Yamuna water level goes down to 208.20 metres at 5 pm, according to the Central Water Commission
Delhi flood news LIVE: Kashmere gate remains flooded | WATCH
Delhi flood news LIVE: Three children drown in floodwater
Delhi officials have informed that three children drowned in floodwaters in northwest Delhi's Mukundpur.
The boys, all residents of north east Delhi's Jahangirpuri, were aged between 10 and 12.
According to fire officials, a fire tender was rushed to the spot after information about the incident was received at 2:25 pm.
These are the first deaths to be reported in the Delhi floods.
Delhi flood news LIVE: Traffic update
Traffic was curbed because of waterlogging on Vikas Marg and adjoining areas.
The Delhi Traffic Police closed all traffic movement in both directions on Vikas Marg, with no vehicles allowed from Laxmi Nagar T-point to A point (ITO) and vice-versa.
Vikas Marg, which is one of the main stretches connecting east and Central Delhi, saw commuters getting stuck for hours in traffic jams before the curbs were put in.
The Delhi Traffic Police has put out an alert urging people to plan their journeys in view of the flood-like situation in many parts of the city.
Over 4,500 traffic personnel have been deployed on the ground in affected areas of Delhi to decongest traffic and help navigate commuters, police said, adding, the traffic restrictions will be removed depending on how fast the water recedes.
Due to overflow of drain water, vehicular movement has also been restricted on the Mahatma Gandhi Marg on both carriageways – from Sarai Kale Khan towards Rajghat and vice-versa.
Delhi flood news LIVE: Broken regulator causes water overflow
The regulator installed near the Indraprastha bus stand and the WHO Building on Drain No 12 was being repaired with sandbags, braces, boulders.
Delhi Cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the regulator was damaged because of the delay in the deployment of the NDRF, even as Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena urged him not to start a blame game.
Delhi flood news LIVE: Authorities butt head over broken regulator
A raging Yamuna showed signs of calming down on Friday but damage to a regulator led to water from the overflowing river reaching the Supreme Court several kilometres from its banks and submerging the busy ITO intersection as well as Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial Rajghat.
The water levels receded a bit but failed to stem the floodwaters from reaching the nerve centre of the national capital in central Delhi.
Delhi flood news LIVE: Army Called in to Help
The Indian Army has been deployed in New Delhi to help repair a damaged drain to prevent flooding in more parts of the nation’s capital as the Yamuna river continues to flow way above the danger mark.
Delhi flood news LIVE: Floodwaters reach Supreme Court entrance
After breaching a 45-year record three days ago, water levels in the Yamuna in Delhi came down to 208.25 metres at 3 pm on Friday even as several key areas in the city were inundated.
The floodwaters reached the entrance of the Supreme Court in central Delhi and submerged the busy ITO intersection and Rajghat as the Irrigation and Flood Control Department's regulator was damaged.
Delhi flood news LIVE: More rains predicted in next 4-5 days
India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted that Delhi will likely receive light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms for the next 4-5 days.
Delhi flood news LIVE: Despite dip in Yamuna water level, low-lying areas still flooded
The national capital continued to witness a flood-like situation on Friday in several low-lying areas near the Yamuna following heavy rainfall and spate in the river for the past few days.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted that Delhi will likely receive light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms for the next 4-5 days.
Delhi flood news LIVE: Sports persons stranded at ISBT, rescued after Himachal CM's intervention
According to a report by ANI, twenty-two sports persons who were stranded at the inter-state bus terminal (ISBT) in New Delhi following flooding were rescued today by the Resident Commissioner's office on the direct intervention of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.
The inter-state bus terminal at Kashmere Gate witnessed flooding on Thursday due to rising water levels in the Yamuna River.
Delhi flood news LIVE: Yamuna water level update
The CWC portal has stated that the latest reading on the water level of river Yamuna on the Ganga basin is 208.25 metres on Friday, 14, July 2023, 3pm
This is lower than the readings yesterday. However, Yamuna continues to flow at three marks above the danger level which is 205 metres.
Flood-like situation in national capital Delhi has not reduced, although it is expected to be better eventually. The water has now entered the Rajghat, SUpreme Court of India.
Delhi flood news LIVE: Yamuna reclaims ancient banks
The Yamuna river has spilled onto roads surrounding Delhi’s historic Red Fort, reclaiming its ancient flowpath as India’s capital is hit by severe flooding.
Authorities have evacuated more than 20,000 people in the city after torrential rain in northern India pushed water levels on the Yamuna to an all-time high.
Famous as the location from where prime ministers make their Independence Day speeches, the Red Fort was the showpiece of the Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan when he shifted his seat of power to Delhi in the 17th century.
At the time, the river would feed the fort’s defensive moats and pleasure-barges would dot its banks. Subsequent infrastructural developments have changed the course of the river, a tributary of the Ganges which originates in the Himalayas.
Special students evacuated from flooded Blind Hostel in Kingsway Camp
Delhi flood news: Several special students from flooded Blind Hostel of Delhi Govt in Kingsway Camp, North Delhi were evacuated, Hindustan Times has reported.
Parts of Delhi receive light rainfall, adds to woes of people battling flood threat
Delhi flood: Parts of the national capital received light rainfall on Friday afternoon, adding to the woes of the people as the city grapples with a flood-like situation following the overflowing of the Yamuna river.
The rain was recorded in Laxmi Nagar areas and a few areas in east Delhi.
Other areas, including Lutyens' Delhi, witnessed a drizzle.
The Regional Weather Forecast Centre (RWFC) in the national capital had tweeted around 10 am that "light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of Delhi (Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Dwarka, Palam, IGI Airport, Ayanagar, Deramandi), NCR (Gurugram) Gohana, Sonipat (Haryana) Moradabad, Bahajoi in the next two hours."
The India Meteorological Department also forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain in the national capital.
The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius.
‘We need to do teamwork’: Delhi L-G Saxena, CM Kejriwal sets aside rift, address joint press meet on flood situation
Delhi flood: The ongoing flooding woes in the national capital brought Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, who have been trading barbs in the recent past, together as the two briefed the media jointly on the previaling situation, saying, "We need to work as a team".
Flanked by CM Kejriwal, ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj, L-G Saxena on Friday inspected a flooded stretch near Vikas Bhawan, ITO where a drain regulator was damaged.
The L-G was responding to minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, who said the NDRF team reached the spot only on Friday, even after several requests to the officers last night.
‘Flood natural calamity.. politics should not be done’ Haryana CM
Delhi floods: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar speaks on the Delhi flood situation and the water being release from the barrage. He said, "The flood is a natural calamity and politics should not be done on it. We cannot control water in the barrage. Water will automatically release from the barrage once it crosses the limit. The Yamuna had 1 lakh cusecs of water, which suddenly increased to 3.70 lakh cusecs the next day. As far as the release of water is concerned, we have told Arvind Kejriwal that we can control a limited amount of water in the barrage."
Watch: Rainfall lashes several parts of Delhi
Delhi rain update: India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted that Delhi will likely receive light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms for the next 4-5 days.
Traffic goes haywire as Yamuna floodwaters enter central Delhi
Delhi floods: The vehicular movement went haywire and commuters got stuck for hours in traffic jams as the Yamuna floodwaters submerged the busy ITO intersection and Rajghat in central Delhi on Friday.
The Delhi Traffic Police alerted people to plan their journeys in view of the flood-like situation in many parts of the city.
"The road from Geeta Colony to Shanti Van and vice versa has been closed due to waterlogging. General public is requested to avoid this stretch and plan journey accordingly," the police said in a tweet.
According to officials, movement of traffic has been restricted from Shanti Van towards Geeta Colony Flyover due to the rise in water level of the Yamuna river.
IMD weather predictions for Delhi
Delhi rain update: RWFC Delhi's forecast for the next seven days
Delhi floods: Regulator that led to flooding at ITO to be fixed in next 3-4 hours: Arvind Kejriwal. Top 10 updates
The Yamuna water caused flooding in several parts of Delhi including ITO area, which is a key route to commute from East Delhi to Central Delhi and Connaught Place. The Indraprastha water regulator was breached due to which many areas around ITO and Rajghat were submerged. Read more here
Commuters troubled by waterlogging in several parts, traffic diversions made
Amid the decreasing water level of Yamuna river in Delhi on Friday, several parts of the national capital are still facing waterlogging and flooding, affecting traffic movements.
Commuters were seen pushing their motorcycles through the waters on ITO road while a massive traffic snarl was witnessed at NH-24 near Sarai Kale Khan T-Junction in Delhi.
However, the water level of Yamuna River at Old Railway Bridge (ORB) was recorded at a level slightly lower than that recorded at 9 am. While it was 208.40 meters at 9 am, it was recorded at 208.38 metres at 10 am today.
Speaking on the flood situation in the city, Surender Singh Yadav, Special CP, Traffic, said, "4,500 police deployments have been done in all areas of Delhi. The movements of the Kawariyas are also being monitored. A decrease in water level in areas like Kashmiri Gate is witnessed. But the Ring road area towards Wazirabad is still flooded. We are trying to open the Bhairon Marg till evening. Traffic can be witnessed on NH 44."
Delhi floods: Roads from Geeta Colony to Shanti Van closed due to waterlogging
In the wake of severe flooding roads from Geeta Colony to Shanti Van and vice versa were closed due to waterlogging, said Delhi police in a tweet on Friday.
Delhi LG, Arvind Kejriwal brief media after inspecting Vikas Bhawan, ITO
Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena and CM Arvind Kejriwal brief the media after inspecting the spot at Vikas Bhawan, ITO where a drain regulator is damaged.
Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj tells the Lt Governor that he made several requests to different officers last night to call NDRF but to no avail and the NDRF reached here only now.
"Thank you but had NDRF reached at night, it would have been better," he says.
LG says, "I would like to tell you that this is not the time to blame someone or make comments. Right now, we need to do teamwork. I too can say a lot of things but this is not needed right now..."
Traffic update: Movement restricted on IP Road both carriage ways
Delhi floods: As per delhi traffic police, Traffic movement is restricted on IP Road both carriage ways from under IP flyover to W point and vice versa due to overflow of sewer water near IP flyover.
Commuters are advised to take alternate route and to avoid the stretch.
CM shares updates on flood situation in Delhi
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says, "...Water entered different areas due to different reasons. Here - due to a breach (of drain regulator), at Raj Ghat due to backflow of water from a drain and at several other locations due to overflow of River Yamuna."
"People will start getting relief soon, water is receding slowly...," he says.
CM Arvind Kejriwal, minister inspects the spot at Vikas Bhawan, ITO where a drain regulator is damaged
Arvind Kejriwal directs officials to seek help of Army, NDRF
Delhi flood news: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Revenue Minister Atishi directed the chief secretary to seek help from the NDRF and Army to prevent flooding in Delhi due to the damage to the regulator.
Kejriwal will be visiting the site to take stock of the situation.
"This breach is causing flooding of ITO and surroundings. Engineers have been working whole nite. I have directed the Chief Secretary to seek help of Army/NDRF but this shud be fixed urgently," he tweeted.
The Irrigation and Flood Control team have been building a weir at a drain but water is still entering the city, Atishi said in an official communication.
"If needed all engineering wings of the NDRF and the Army be requested to help on this matter. Chief Secretary directed to submit hourly reports to CM, I&FC minister and Revenue Minister," she said.
Delhi minister Atishi directs officials to call in help from NDRF, Army
Delhi floods: Revenue minister Atishi has directed the chief secretary to call in the national disaster response force (NDRF) and Indian Army to prevent flooding in Delhi via damaged IP Regulator
From ITO to Dhaula Kuan: Flooded roads disrupt traffic
Delhi flood news: Delhi Traffic Police has issued traffic advisories for commuters in the national capital region of Delhi due to flooding of roads and streets caused by overflowing Yamuna, to ensure safe and smooth flow of traffic. Check traffic advisory here
Flooding situation in Yamuna Bazar area of Delhi
Delhi flood news: The national capital continued to witness a flood-like situation on Friday in several areas of Delhi. Here are visuals fro Yamuna Bazar
Special CP, Traffic, Delhi speaks on the flood situation in the city
Delhi flood news: Surender Singh Yadav, Special CP, Traffic, Delhi said, "4,500 police deployments have been done in all areas of Delhi. The movements of the Kawariyas are also being monitored. A decrease in water level in areas like Kashmiri Gate is witnessed. But the Ring road area towards Wazirabad is still flooded. We are trying to open the Bhairon Marg till evening. Traffic can be witnessed on NH 44."
People get electric shocks near flooded ITO street
Delhi flood update: Even though Yamuna's water level began to recede, areas in ITO and Rajghat were submerged on Friday as a regulator of the Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Department suffered damage near Indraprastha, exacerbating the already dire situation.
Video shared by NDTV showed that some commuters got electric shock due to the malfunctioning of electric pole near ITO.
The flooding in ITO and Rajghat areas has led the authorities to impose curbs on movement of traffic.
"No vehicular traffic will be allowed on Mahatma Gandhi Marg from Sarai Kale Khan towards IP Flyover due to overflow of drain water near WHO Building. Commuters are advised to avoid the stretch," the Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet.
Traffic update: Traffic restricted from Shanti Van towards Geeta Colony
Delhi flood update: As per Delhi Traffic Police, Movement of traffic is restricted from Shanti Van towards Geeta Colony Flyover due to rise in water level of Yamuna river.
Watch: Massive traffic snarl at NH-24 near Sarai Kale Khan T-Junction in Delhi
Delhi flood news: Traffic diversions have been made in different areas of the city due to waterlogging and flooding.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will visit ITO at 11 am
Delhi flood news: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will visit ITO at 11 am to inspect the drain regulator that got damaged yesterday, news agency PTI has reported.
'Will take 10-12 hours for the situation to be normal again, Delhi minister Atishi
Delhi flood news: Delhi Minister Atishi said, "The water is not accumulating due to rain. The areas that saw this situation yesterday have all their drains full. Water from ITO flows into the drains of Old Delhi but due to flooding around Red Fort all the drains of Old Delhi are full. Secondly, large amounts of water reached Delhi from Hathnikund - in a way, Delhi became a reservoir. Delhi's capabilities & of its embankments are being tested. Our team is working 24/7, and there is full support of NDRF & Army's Engineering Wing but I think it will take 10-12 hours for the situation to be normal again..."
‘Never seen this level of water logging’ says commuters
Delhi floods: Commuter in Delhi's ITO area which is flooded due to rise in water level of Yamuna River share their ordeal.
Yamuna water level at 208.40 meters
Delhi floods: The water level of Yamuna River at Old Railway Bridge (ORB) has crossed the danger mark and is at 208.40 meters, recorded around 9 am.
PM Modi dials Amit Shah from France, enquires about flood-like situation in Delhi
Delhi floods: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Union Home Minister Amit Shah from France and enquired about the flood-like situation in parts of Delhi, sources said.
During their telephonic conversation, Shah briefed Modi about the situation and told him that the water level in the Yamuna is expected to recede in the next 24 hours, they said.
In a tweet on Thursday night, the home minister's office said, "PM @narendramodi ji spoke to Union Home Minister @AmitShah over the flood-like situation in parts of Delhi because of the rising water level of the Yamuna river."
"Shah briefed him that the water level is likely to recede in the next 24 hours and is keeping a close watch on the situation along with the Lt Governor (of) Delhi. A sufficient number of NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) teams have been deployed to conduct rescue and relief operations and help the people in need," it added.
Commuters forced to walk buses are not running
