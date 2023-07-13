Delhi flood news LIVE updates: 3 children drown; IMD issues ‘yellow alert’ for Saturday

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 14 Jul 2023

Delhi flood news LIVE updates: Several areas of the city are reeling under flood and water-logging as the water level of river Yamuna water level stabilised between 6-8pm and decreased by 10pm, after it increased following heavy rainfall and the release of water from Hathnikund Barrage.