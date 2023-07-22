Delhi flood victims back to relief camps as Yamuna level again crosses danger mark1 min read 22 Jul 2023, 10:53 AM IST
The water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi has breached the danger mark, forcing flood-affected people to seek shelter in relief camps. The Delhi government is providing water, food, and ration to those affected by overflowing river.
In Delhi, the flood-affected people on Saturday again took shelter in relief camps as the water level of the Yamuna River breached the danger mark of 205.33 meters at Old Railway Bridge at 8 am today. Hundreds of flood-affected people were seen taking shelter at the relief camps near Signature Bridge.
