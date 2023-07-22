In Delhi, the flood-affected people on Saturday again took shelter in relief camps as the water level of the Yamuna River breached the danger mark of 205.33 meters at Old Railway Bridge at 8 am today. Hundreds of flood-affected people were seen taking shelter at the relief camps near Signature Bridge.

Speaking to ANI, Lakshman Das, an occupant of the relief camp near Signature Bridge said, “We live in a camp near Signature Bridge. We request the Delhi govt to give us a space to live. We have to relocate every time there is a flood in the area…"

Jagdish, an occupant of the relief camp in Mayur Vihar Phase 1, said that the Delhi government is providing water, food, and ration here.

“Now that the water level has increased again, we will have to stay in the camp till the situation goes back to normal...we're getting water, food, tea, and ration from the Delhi government," Jagdish said.

A woman recounted the loss caused by overflowing Yamuna River and that if the situation continues she would have no other option but to return to her village.

Another woman staying at the makeshift said that she can't return to her village because her children are in school and the reverse migration would affect their education, ANI reported.

"We are getting, food, and water here. Clean water comes on a tanker. We are jobless as our farms are flooded. We can't even return to village as our children are going to schools," she added.

Meanwhile, Delhi government had decided to withdraw the restrictions on entry of vehicles in the national capital after the water level in Yamuna had fallen below the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

The rise in Yamuna water level could be attributed to increased discharge from Hathni Kund Barrage in Haryana and rains in the upper catchment areas, mainly in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The discharge from Hathni Kund barrage rose to 3,60,000 cusecs in July and was recorded at 29,973 cusecs on Friday. One cusec is equal to 28.32 litres per second.

A rise in the water level of the Yamuna could slow down the pace of rehabilitation of flood-affected people living in low-lying areas of Delhi, leading to a prolonged stay of these families in relief camps.

(With ANI inputs)