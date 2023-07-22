The rise in Yamuna water level could be attributed to increased discharge from Hathni Kund Barrage in Haryana and rains in the upper catchment areas, mainly in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The discharge from Hathni Kund barrage rose to 3,60,000 cusecs in July and was recorded at 29,973 cusecs on Friday. One cusec is equal to 28.32 litres per second.

