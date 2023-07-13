The Yamuna River in the national capital continued to flow over the danger mark, with the water level reaching 208.48 metres on Thursday morning. The water from the rising Yamuna has flooded key roads in the national capital. The Delhi traffic police has also issued advisory for the commuters and the traffic movement has been diverted on some roads.

List of affected areas

As the Yamuna water level rises, the Delhi Secretariat housing offices of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his cabinet and other senior bureaucrats, was flooded. According to officials from the Public Works Department, they received information regarding flooding of the Delhi Secretariat. They said they are coordinating with the traffic police and other agencies on the situation.

The road from Rajghat to Delhi Secretariat was also flooded. Officials told PTI that Ring Road stretch between Kashmere Gate and Purana Lohe Ka Pul has been flooded and closed for traffic movement. An order by the District Magistrate (East) said Shamshan Ghat in Geeta Colony has been closed due to the extreme rise in water levels.

Due to the rise in the water level of Yamuna and resultant inundation of low-lying areas, traffic movement has been impaired. The water from overflowing Yamuna has entered Delhi's Chandgiram Akhada on ISBT road, Nigam Bodh Ghat road, Indira Gandhi Stadium road, Ring Road near ITO, GT Karnal road, Old Yamuna bridge - 'Loha Pul, low-lying areas near Kashmiri gate.