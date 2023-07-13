Delhi flood: Yamuna flows at record level; flood-like situation in many areas. See full list of affected areas here2 min read 13 Jul 2023, 09:40 AM IST
Delhi flood news: The Yamuna River in Delhi is flowing over the danger mark, causing flooding and traffic disruptions. Commuters are advised to avoid affected areas and use alternate routes. The movement of commercial vehicles is also being regulated.
The Yamuna River in the national capital continued to flow over the danger mark, with the water level reaching 208.48 metres on Thursday morning. The water from the rising Yamuna has flooded key roads in the national capital. The Delhi traffic police has also issued advisory for the commuters and the traffic movement has been diverted on some roads.
Traffic advisory and alternate routes
Traffic on the GT Karnal Road in the national capital was thrown out of gear as the Yamuna waters breached the warning mark while the area near Nigam Bodh Ghat in Delhi was flooded.
Due to the rise in the water level of Yamuna and resultant inundation of low-lying areas, traffic movement has been impaired on Mahatma Gandhi Marg between IP Flyover and Chandgi Ram Akhara, Mahatma Gandhi Marg between Kalighat Mandir and Delhi Secretariat and Outer Ring Road between Wazirabad Bridge and Chandgi Ram Akhara.
The officials have advised commuters to avoid these roads and plan their journey accordingly. Traffic movement is closed on Bhairon Road due to overflow of drain water near Railway Under Bridge.