Delhi flood news: The Yamuna River in Delhi is flowing over the danger mark, causing flooding and traffic disruptions. Commuters are advised to avoid affected areas and use alternate routes. The movement of commercial vehicles is also being regulated.
The Yamuna River in the national capital continued to flow over the danger mark, with the water level reaching 208.48 metres on Thursday morning. The water from the rising Yamuna has flooded key roads in the national capital. The Delhi traffic police has also issued advisory for the commuters and the traffic movement has been diverted on some roads.
List of affected areas
As the Yamuna water level rises, the Delhi Secretariat housing offices of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his cabinet and other senior bureaucrats, was flooded. According to officials from the Public Works Department, they received information regarding flooding of the Delhi Secretariat. They said they are coordinating with the traffic police and other agencies on the situation.
The road from Rajghat to Delhi Secretariat was also flooded. Officials told PTI that Ring Road stretch between Kashmere Gate and Purana Lohe Ka Pul has been flooded and closed for traffic movement. An order by the District Magistrate (East) said Shamshan Ghat in Geeta Colony has been closed due to the extreme rise in water levels.
Due to the rise in the water level of Yamuna and resultant inundation of low-lying areas, traffic movement has been impaired. The water from overflowing Yamuna has entered Delhi's Chandgiram Akhada on ISBT road, Nigam Bodh Ghat road, Indira Gandhi Stadium road, Ring Road near ITO, GT Karnal road, Old Yamuna bridge - 'Loha Pul, low-lying areas near Kashmiri gate.
Traffic advisory and alternate routes
Traffic on the GT Karnal Road in the national capital was thrown out of gear as the Yamuna waters breached the warning mark while the area near Nigam Bodh Ghat in Delhi was flooded.
Due to the rise in the water level of Yamuna and resultant inundation of low-lying areas, traffic movement has been impaired on Mahatma Gandhi Marg between IP Flyover and Chandgi Ram Akhara, Mahatma Gandhi Marg between Kalighat Mandir and Delhi Secretariat and Outer Ring Road between Wazirabad Bridge and Chandgi Ram Akhara.
The officials have advised commuters to avoid these roads and plan their journey accordingly. Traffic movement is closed on Bhairon Road due to overflow of drain water near Railway Under Bridge.
The movement of commercial vehicles will be regulated as non-destined commercial vehicles won't be allowed to enter Delhi and will be diverted to the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways.
Commercial vehicles will be diverted from Mukarba Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan, Ghazipur border, and from Akshardham towards DND.
As per Delhi traffic police, no commercial vehicles will be allowed between Mukarba Chowk and Wazirabad Bridge, Sarai Kale Khan and IP Flyover and also between Akshardham and Sarai Kale Khan.
Earlier, on Wednesday, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) issued an advisory for open-air cremation grounds near the Yamuna River in view of its rising water levels following incessant rainfall. The MCD said there is a possibility of water entering the Nigam Bodh Ghat, which could hamper cremation activities, adding that people are advised not to venture to the open-air cremation ground and use some other ground instead.
