Delhi flooding: Atishi writes to chief secy, seeks amenities at relief camps

New Delhi: Atishi Marlena, the revenue minister of Delhi, has written to chief secretary Naresh Kumar, asking him to direct officials to help deal with various crises that have erupted following flooding in parts of the national capital.

The minister has asked the chief secretary to immediately fix the shortage of water, along with looking after necessities like toilets, electricity and food quality in all such relief camps.

She also asked Kumar to take action against any officer whose laxity might cause difficulties to people in the relief camps, according to a copy of the letter available with Mint.

“Impact of Delhi Ordinance proving to be fatal during Delhi floods relief works. Bureaucrats showing laxity and insubordination even during the peak of a crisis, not taking instructions from ministers," the Delhi minister complained, “Trying to contact Divisional Commissioner since morning but he is not answering my phone calls or responding to my messages."

“People living in these camps are our responsibility, provide all facilities to them immediately," the minister said in the letter.

Following extremely heavy downpour earlier this month, the Yamuna river had flooded. The water level was had touched 208.66 mtr earlier this week, the highest since 1978.

The level has now come down to 207.68 mtr but several areas in remain flooded.

The floodwaters had reached Supreme Court, among others. With roads and low low-lying areas submerged, authorities have been neck-deep in rescue work.

Several parts of Delhi recorded light rain on Friday as well.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that work was on to open the five gates of Yamuna Barrage to help drain out floodwater. “The first jammed gate of the ITO Barrage has been opened. Soon all the five gates will be opened."

"The water level in the Yamuna is receding. The situation will be normal soon if it doesn't rain. If it rains, then it may take a bit longer," he said.

The India Meteorological Department expects Delhi to witness thunderstorm with lightning from Sunday to Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Public Works Department has started pumping out water, clearing roads and opening them out to traffic as the Yamuna starts receding. ISBT and Bhairon Marg are open for traffic now.

MARG More Information

ARVIND More Information