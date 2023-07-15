Delhi flooding: Atishi writes to chief secy, seeks amenities at relief camps

Delhi flooding: Atishi writes to chief secy, seeks amenities at relief camps1 min read 15 Jul 2023, 04:06 PM IST
Following extremely heavy downpour earlier this month, the Yamuna river had flooded. The water level was had touched 208.66 mtr earlier this week, the highest since in 1978.
New Delhi: Atishi Marlena, the revenue minister of Delhi, has written to chief secretary Naresh Kumar, asking him to direct officials to help deal with various crises that have erupted following flooding in parts of the national capital.
