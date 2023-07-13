Delhi Floods: ₹200 crore business affected in 3-4 days, says trader's body

While appealing to traders in Delhi to suspend movement of goods from other cities to the national capital for next few days in view of the rising water level of the Yamuna river, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) Thursday said an estimated ₹200 crore worth of business have been affected due to the flooding in parts of the capital city.

“We appeal to the traders and market associations of old Delhi to halt movement of goods from outside in the next few days," PTI reported quoting CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal as saying.

The traders body said the markets of Old Delhi, Kashmiri Gate, Mori Gate, Monestry Market, Chandni Chowk, Jama Masjid, Bhagirath Place, Lajpat Rai Market, Kinari Bazar, Fatehpuri, Khari Baoli and Naya Bazar have been affected due to the rain and flooding .

Vinay Narang, market president of Kashmiri Gate, said that there is a possibility of a loss of more than ₹50 crore due to 3-4 days of rain, whereas CTI estimated that a business of about ₹200 crores have been affected due to rains.

"The rising water level in Yamuna is affecting Delhi markets badly. Business has almost come to a standstill. Traders are waiting for the situation to return to normal. The customers coming from nearby cities have also postponed the plan. Railways stopped the movement of trains on the old iron bridge, many train routes have been changed, while some have also been cancelled. Even more traders and buyers are not coming to Delhi," PTI quoted Goyal as saying.

As per CTI, Delhi receives more than 2 lakh customers from places like Rewari, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Meerut, Sonipat, Panipat, Palwal, Baghpat, Baraut, Muzaffarnagar every day.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded a rapid increase in the Yamuna's water level over the past four days. It shot up from 208.62 metres on Sunday to 205.4 at 5 pm on Monday, breaching the danger mark of 205.33 metres 18 hours earlier than expected.

The river exceeded the evacuation mark of 206 metres on Monday night, prompting the relocation of people residing in flood-prone areas to safer locations. The water level breached the previous all-time record of 207.49 metres by 1 pm on Wednesday and the 208-metre mark by 10 pm.

Looking at the grim situation, the Delhi Government on Thursday announced that all Delhi schools and colleges will remain closed till Sunday and government offices, except those providing essential services, will resort to work from home.

CM Kejriwal said that the entry of heavy vehicles, except those providing essential services have been banned during this period.