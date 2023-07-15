Delhi floods: ‘All five gates of ITO Barrage to be opening…’: CM Arvind Kejriwal1 min read 15 Jul 2023, 09:27 AM IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced that the first gate of the ITO Barrage has been opened after 20 hours of effort to clear the silt under the water. The Yamuna River in Delhi breached the danger mark due to heavy rainfall, causing flooding in several areas.
Delhi floods: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that the first jammed gate of the ITO Barrage has been opened. He informed the gate opening operation took nearly 20 hours after a diving team extracted the silt from under the water with a compressor.
