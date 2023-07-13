Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged people in the national capital to work from home and to only step out of their homes if it is necessary. The chief minister also informed that Yamuna water level could peak by 4 pm today and could start going down after that.

Also Read: Delhi flood news LIVE updates "I would like to request people to not step out if it is not essential and resort to Work From Home. We have closed the schools in affected areas. We are also trying to provide all facilities at the relief camps...As per the CWC prediction, the peak (of river Yamuna's water level) will reach by 3-4 pm today and it will then start going down." CM Kejriwal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier, Kejriwal had informed in a tweet that the Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla have to be closed for a few days owing to rising Yamuna levels. He also cautioned that since the three plants contributed to around 25 percent of water supply in the national capital it could also lead to a scarcity of water in some areas for 1 or 2 days.

Also Read: Why is there a flood-like situation in the national capital - Explained

In yet another tweet on Thursday, Kejriwal notified that all government and private schools lying in inundated areas have been shut. He also urged MLAs, councillors and volunteers to reach the relief camps and provide all possible support to the people.

Delhi has witnessed rising water rising Yamuna river levels owing to incessant rainfall and increased discharge of water from Haryana's Hathnikund Barrage. The Yamuna water levels broke a 45-year-old record on Thursday touching 208.53 metres mark at 10 am in the Old Railway Bridge area.

The rising Yamuna water levels inundated nearby streets and public and private infrastructure and caused immense hardships to people living in close proximity to the river. Furthermore, even the Delhi secretariat which houses offices of Chief Minister and his colleagues along with senior bureaucrats was flooded on Thursday.