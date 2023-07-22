Delhi floods: Govt on high-alert as water released from Hathnikund Barrage into Yamuna rises1 min read 22 Jul 2023, 10:31 PM IST
Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi relayed the information to the general public and warned that there is a possibility of Yamuna Khadar (floodplains) might get inundated if the water level in the river rises to 206.7 meters
Delhi government is on high alert as over 2 lakh cusecs of water were discharged from the Hathnikund Barrage into the Yamuna river on Saturday. Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi relayed the information to the general public and warned that there is a possibility of Yamuna Khadar (floodplains) getting inundated if the water level in the river rises to 206.7 meters.
