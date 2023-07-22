Delhi government is on high alert as over 2 lakh cusecs of water were discharged from the Hathnikund Barrage into the Yamuna river on Saturday. Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi relayed the information to the general public and warned that there is a possibility of Yamuna Khadar (floodplains) getting inundated if the water level in the river rises to 206.7 meters.

The minister assured the people of Delhi that the government is ready for evacuation and is monitoring the situation closely. The Central Water Commission (CWC) data said that the water level in Hathnikund Barrage crossed the 1 lakh mark at 9:00 AM and was ranging between lakh and 2.5 lakh cusecs between 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM.

Atishi said that the government is making announcements in the vulnerable areas and informing the residents about the threat of flooding. The government is inspecting the relief camps and making preparations in case the need for evacuation arises. Notably, the people displaced in the recent Delhi floods were not happy with the relief efforts of the government.

"The situation has sparked concern, prompting the government to take proactive measures to ensure the safety and well-being of the residents," the minister added.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal overseeing response efforts

Atishi said that the Department of Revenue has taken extensive steps to deal with the situation and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is also monitoring the situation closely and is overseeing the response efforts. "Whether it's the Central district, Eastern district, or areas like Yamuna Bazar and Yamuna Khadar, we have made sufficient preparations to address any challenges that may arise," she said.

The Delhi government is earnestly urging the public to stay watchful and collaborate closely with the authorities amidst this crucial period.

The minister stated that they will consistently furnish updates and advisories to ensure that residents are well-informed about the developing circumstances. In recent times, certain regions in Delhi have been contending with persistent waterlogging and flooding, which commenced with heavy rainfall on July 8 and 9. During these two days alone, the city received an extraordinary 125% of its average monthly rainfall.

(With inputs from PTI)