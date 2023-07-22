Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal overseeing response efforts

Atishi said that the Department of Revenue has taken extensive steps to deal with the situation and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is also monitoring the situation closely and is overseeing the response efforts. "Whether it's the Central district, Eastern district, or areas like Yamuna Bazar and Yamuna Khadar, we have made sufficient preparations to address any challenges that may arise," she said.