As floods hit the national capital Delhi this week, the blame game between political parties remains unstoppable. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party has blamed the BJP for allegedly diverting the water flow from Hathnikund barrage only towards Delhi while BJP said that AAP is running away from responsibility.

In the latest incident of trading barbs over Delhi floods, BJP MP (East Delhi) Gautam Gambhir called the national capital gutter and said it was bound to happen as Kejriwal did not spend any money apart from advertisements and freebies. Whereas the AAP government rebutted by sharing a photo of Gambhir in Jaipur. Northeast Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari was in Patna when his constituency was flooded, the AAP party called them 'shameless MPs'. "One is East Delhi MP and the other is from Northeast Delhi. And both of these areas have been affected the most by the floods. In such a situation when both of them were supposed to be with the public, Gautam Gambhir went on a trip to Jaipur and Manoj Tiwari held a press conference in Bihar...Have you ever seen such shameless MPS? Was it because of this that people elected them? Are they not concerned over the lives of the people of Delhi?" the AAP post read.

Yesterday, BJP MP from East Delhi, Gautam Gambhir slammed the AAP government for not doing anything for the city's infrastructure which according to him is the reason behind the present situation.

"It's unfortunate that Delhi is flooded today. This situation does not come as a surprise to me as the present government has not spent any money on building infrastructure in the city. CM had promised to make Delhi a world-class city," said Gambhir.

Key arterial roads and nearby areas in the national capital remained affected on Sunday due to waterlogging.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) carried out rescue operations in the low-lying areas near Pragati Maidan late Saturday night.

The water level of the Yamuna River on Sunday was recorded at 205.98 meters, down from a peak of 208.66 metres at 8 pm on Thursday.