Delhi floods: 'Have you ever seen such shameless MPs?' AAP takes dig at Gautam Gambhir, Manoj Tiwari2 min read 16 Jul 2023, 01:09 PM IST
BJP MP Gautam Gambhir criticizes AAP government for neglecting infrastructure, blaming them for flooding in Delhi. AAP responds by calling out BJP MPs for being absent during crisis.
As floods hit the national capital Delhi this week, the blame game between political parties remains unstoppable. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party has blamed the BJP for allegedly diverting the water flow from Hathnikund barrage only towards Delhi while BJP said that AAP is running away from responsibility.
Yesterday, BJP MP from East Delhi, Gautam Gambhir slammed the AAP government for not doing anything for the city's infrastructure which according to him is the reason behind the present situation.
"It's unfortunate that Delhi is flooded today. This situation does not come as a surprise to me as the present government has not spent any money on building infrastructure in the city. CM had promised to make Delhi a world-class city," said Gambhir.
Key arterial roads and nearby areas in the national capital remained affected on Sunday due to waterlogging.
Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) carried out rescue operations in the low-lying areas near Pragati Maidan late Saturday night.
The water level of the Yamuna River on Sunday was recorded at 205.98 meters, down from a peak of 208.66 metres at 8 pm on Thursday.