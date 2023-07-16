"One is East Delhi MP and the other is from Northeast Delhi. And both of these areas have been affected the most by the floods. In such a situation when both of them were supposed to be with the public, Gautam Gambhir went on a trip to Jaipur and Manoj Tiwari held a press conference in Bihar...Have you ever seen such shameless MPS? Was it because of this that people elected them? Are they not concerned over the lives of the people of Delhi?" the AAP post read.