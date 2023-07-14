Delhi floods in pics: Overflowing Yamuna breaches danger mark, inundates houses, streets

13 Photos . Updated: 14 Jul 2023, 08:44 AM IST

A surge in the Yamuna river’s water levels caused due to heavy rains in northern states compounded by the release of water from the Hathnikund Barrage by Haryana, has spurred flooding in Delhi.

1/13Yamuna water level that breached danger mark has caused flood like situation in New Delhi on Thursday.

2/13NDRF teams were employed to carry out rescue operations in Yamuna Bazar.

3/13A view of the flooded area as Yamuna river reaches dangerous levels due to rains compounded by release of water from Hathnikund Barrage, in Delhi on 13 July.

4/13View of flooded Yamuna river at ITO.

5/13A view of overflowing Yamuna river at Wazirabad in New Delhi on 13 July.

6/13A view of the flooded road near Salimgarh Fort caused due to a rise in the water level of Yamuna river in Delhi on Thursday.

7/13An aerial view of the flooded Garhi Mendu village caused by over flowing Yamuna river in North East district of Delhi on 14 July.

8/13People wade through a flooded street in Mayur Vihar caused by overflowing Yamuna.

9/13A man rides a cart on a flooded road behind Red Fort on 13 July after a steep rise in Yamuna water level post heavy monsoon rains in Delhi.

10/13Downstream gauge of the Yamuna at Okhla Barrage reached the danger level of 200.60 metres caused by water released from Hathnikund Barrage.

11/13A Hindu priest closes the gate of a flooded temple, after a rise in Yamuna water level due to heavy monsoon rains.

12/13View of flooded Ring Road in Delhi after Yamuna river's water level crossed the danger mark due to incessant rains compounded by release of water from Hathnikund Barrage.