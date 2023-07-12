After wreaking havoc in several states of north India, the monsoon has relaxed a bit and is expected to stay low tomorrow. But the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh from 14 July which can stretch up from four to five days. The rainfall alert for Himachal Pradesh is expected to intensify nature's fury in the state while it may also worsen the Delhi floods at the same time.

“The intensity of rainfall will be less today and tomorrow. Monsoon will become a bit weak and light rainfall will occur in Himachal Pradesh. However, monsoon will once again intensify from July 14 and rains will continue for the next 4-5 days," Shimla Meteorological Department chief Surendra Pal told PTI.

The water in the Yamuna River in Delhi touched an all-time high of 207.81 meters, forcing the government to evacuate people from low-lying areas. The weather has been relatively calm in Delhi over the past two days, but the release of water from Hathni Kund Barrage in Haryana has resulted in this precarious situation, the Delhi government said.

Arvind Kejriwal speaks to Gajendra Shekhawat

On Wednesday, Delhi's Chief Minister said that he had a word with Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat who informed him that the release of water in Yamuna from Himachal Pradesh and Haryana will reduce.

But, the fresh weather warnings may change the equations.

The interaction with Gajendra Shekhawat came as Arvind Kejriwal wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting "if possible, the water from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana be released in limited speed."

"Following my letter, I got a call from Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who said that Hathnikund is just a barrage and there is no reservoir to store water and limit the water speed. The water volume being released from Himachal Pradesh has reduced and the situation will improve. But it will take time to reflect in the water level of the Yamuna," he said at a press conference after the meeting.