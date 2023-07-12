Delhi floods may worsen as IMD forecasts heavy rains for Himachal Pradesh from THIS date1 min read 12 Jul 2023, 10:02 PM IST
The rainfall alert for Himachal Pradesh is expected to intensify nature's fury in the state while it may also worsen the Delhi floods at the same time
After wreaking havoc in several states of north India, the monsoon has relaxed a bit and is expected to stay low tomorrow. But the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh from 14 July which can stretch up from four to five days. The rainfall alert for Himachal Pradesh is expected to intensify nature's fury in the state while it may also worsen the Delhi floods at the same time.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×