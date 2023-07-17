Delhi floods: Several MCD schools located in the flood-affected areas will remain closed till tomorrow, July 18, in the national capital, the civic body said on Sunday. The order comes in accordance with the receding water level of the Yamuna River.

In the order, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) also asked all mentioned schools in charge to assess the ground-level situation of their schools and if any apprehension arises of flooding, they may close the schools under prior information to the zonal head. Take a look at the complete list of MCD schools closed tomorrow,

Delhi Flood Control Department said the water level in Yamuna was recorded at 206.02 metres at 8 am on Sunday against 207.58 m yesterday morning.

The situation of waterlogging in several low lying areas of Delhi, including on roads from Kashmere Gate to Majnu Ka Tila, has improved today as the water level slowly recedes, it said.

According to the officials, the water level of Yamuna is likely to fall below the danger mark in the next few hours. The Yamuna River in Delhi crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres at 5 pm on July 10.

Notably, the Yamuna water level was recorded at 207.58 metres at 8 am on Saturday. At 9 pm on Friday, the water level of Yamuna was recorded at 208.07 metres.

Around 26,401 people have been evacuated from the flood-affected low-lying areas of six districts of Delhi, out of which around 21,504 people are staying in 44 camps (including temporary relief camps as well as Pucca Buildings like schools, community centres). The rest of the evacuated people have shifted to the places of their choice like their relatives’ houses or rented accommodations.

