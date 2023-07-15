comScore
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday removed speed restrictions on metro trains that were imposed while crossing metro bridges over Yamuna due to increased water levels which caused the flood-like situation in the national capital.

“Speed restriction imposed while crossing Metro bridges over Yamuna has been removed. All trains are running at normal speed now," DMRC said in a tweet.

On July 13, DMRC informed that trains are passing through all four Metro bridges on the river with a restricted speed of 30 kmph as a precautionary measure due to rising water levels of the Yamuna River. 

After creating havoc in the national capital, the Yamuna water level has now started following a downward trend, albeit at a slow pace of a few centimeters per hour. 

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal assured that the people in the city is likely to get relief in the next few hours. However the flood risk is not completely over, he further cited.

Yamuna water level receding slowly, the situation will normalize soon if there is no heavy rainfall," the AAP supremo said. Adding to it PWD minister Atishi said, “The people of Delhi will get relief in the next 12 hours…"

The water is still flowing over two metres above the danger mark of 205.33 metres. The situation could worsen if weather predictions of more rain in the capital and upper catchment areas come true.

According to the Central Water Commission's flood-monitoring portal, the Yamuna water level declined to 207.62 metres by 7 am on Saturday from its peak of 208.66 metres at 8 pm on Thursday.

With the flow rate from the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana's Yamunanagar decreasing over the past two days, further decline is expected.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate rainfall in Delhi in the coming 4-5 days.

Updated: 15 Jul 2023, 12:31 PM IST
