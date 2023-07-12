Delhi Government is evacuating people living in low-lying areas and shifting them to safety as the Yamuna River swelled to 207.55 meters on Wednesday. But, the displaced are disappointed with the arrangements made by the government. While some blamed the government for not learning the lesson despite Yamuna inundating their homes every year, others claimed that rescue teams failed to evacuate them.

"We lost our home. We are left with nothing. We have lost all our valuables and belongings. There was no one to evacuate us. We came here on our own," claimed Rubi Devi, who is staying in a relief camp in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar, on Wednesday.

Many among those living in the Mayur Vihar relief camp complained about the lack of basic facilities. "Our children are suffering more than us. Their schools have been shut," Rubi said.

"We are facing so many problems here. We have lost everything. What will we do now? It's poor people like us who are suffering and not the politicians. The government makes false promises but does nothing on the ground," another woman said.

"We came here by ourselves after wading through neck-deep water. Our houses were flooded. Where will we go now? The tents allotted to us are such that if it rains, we will be rendered homeless again," she alleged.

What is the Kejriwal government doing?

Radhe Krishan who is staying at the relief camp near the Rajghat bus depot claimed that he loses his crops every year to the floods. "A local gurdwara is serving food here. What is the government doing for us? A flood alert was sounded last year as well but the government hardly did anything. The situation remains the same," Radhe Krishan said.

"What is the Kejriwal government doing? They come to us to seek votes but don't have time for us when we are in trouble," he said.

Delhi PWD minister Atishi conducted a visit to the relief camps to assess the current flood situation. She emphasized that the Delhi government is actively enhancing the river embankments and ensuring the safe evacuation of individuals residing in the floodplains.

(With PTI inputs)