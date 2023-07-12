Delhi floods: ‘Nobody came to evacuate us,’ people in relief camp disappointed with govt measures1 min read 12 Jul 2023, 08:34 PM IST
The people residing in relief camps of Delhi complained about the lack of basic facilities
Delhi Government is evacuating people living in low-lying areas and shifting them to safety as the Yamuna River swelled to 207.55 meters on Wednesday. But, the displaced are disappointed with the arrangements made by the government. While some blamed the government for not learning the lesson despite Yamuna inundating their homes every year, others claimed that rescue teams failed to evacuate them.
