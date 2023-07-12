comScore
Business News/ News / India/  Delhi floods: ‘Nobody came to evacuate us,’ people in relief camp disappointed with govt measures
Back

Delhi Government is evacuating people living in low-lying areas and shifting them to safety as the Yamuna River swelled to 207.55 meters on Wednesday. But, the displaced are disappointed with the arrangements made by the government. While some blamed the government for not learning the lesson despite Yamuna inundating their homes every year, others claimed that rescue teams failed to evacuate them.

"We lost our home. We are left with nothing. We have lost all our valuables and belongings. There was no one to evacuate us. We came here on our own," claimed Rubi Devi, who is staying in a relief camp in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar, on Wednesday.

Many among those living in the Mayur Vihar relief camp complained about the lack of basic facilities. "Our children are suffering more than us. Their schools have been shut," Rubi said.

"We are facing so many problems here. We have lost everything. What will we do now? It's poor people like us who are suffering and not the politicians. The government makes false promises but does nothing on the ground," another woman said.

"We came here by ourselves after wading through neck-deep water. Our houses were flooded. Where will we go now? The tents allotted to us are such that if it rains, we will be rendered homeless again," she alleged.

What is the Kejriwal government doing?

Radhe Krishan who is staying at the relief camp near the Rajghat bus depot claimed that he loses his crops every year to the floods. "A local gurdwara is serving food here. What is the government doing for us? A flood alert was sounded last year as well but the government hardly did anything. The situation remains the same," Radhe Krishan said.

"What is the Kejriwal government doing? They come to us to seek votes but don't have time for us when we are in trouble," he said.

Delhi PWD minister Atishi conducted a visit to the relief camps to assess the current flood situation. She emphasized that the Delhi government is actively enhancing the river embankments and ensuring the safe evacuation of individuals residing in the floodplains.

(With PTI inputs)

 

 

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 12 Jul 2023, 08:34 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout