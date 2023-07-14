As the water level of the Yamuna River caused a flood-like situation in the national capital after crossing the danger mark, the Gautam Buddha Nagar administration has announced the closure of Noida schools today, July 14.

District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma, who himself went on an inflated boat to inspect low-lying areas submerged in water along the river, issued the order for the closure of schools, PTI reported.

"Due to the high level of water in the Yamuna after heavy rains and in view of chances of rain, the district magistrate has ordered the closure of all schools of all boards on July 14," District Inspector of Schools Dharmveer Singh said.

This order will also apply to schools of the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council, the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council, the Central Board of Secondary Education, and other boards, the District School Inspector said.

According to the Irrigation Department, the Yamuna crossed the danger mark of 200.60 meters downstream of Okhla Barrage around 11.45 am Thursday.

LG VK Saxena also held a meeting with Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in view of the unprecedented flood situation in the national capital.

“We had a DDMA meeting. Several important decisions were taken. Schools, colleges & universities will remain closed till Sunday. All government offices, except those providing essential services, will have Work from Home till Sunday. Advisory is being issued for private offices to do the same," Kejriwal said after the meeting.

The Delhi government also decided to cut down supply by 25% following the closure of three water treatment plants. The city government also banned the entry of heavy goods vehicles, barring those carrying essentials, in the city from four borders, including Singhu.

The India Meteorological Department has, however, predicted heavy rain in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh over the next few days.