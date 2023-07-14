Delhi floods: Noida, Ghaziabad schools closed today as Yamuna crosses danger mark1 min read 14 Jul 2023, 08:13 AM IST
Due to the flood-like situation caused by the rising water level of the Yamuna River, Noida schools in the national capital have been closed. The closure applies to all boards and is due to the high water level and the possibility of more rain.
As the water level of the Yamuna River caused a flood-like situation in the national capital after crossing the danger mark, the Gautam Buddha Nagar administration has announced the closure of Noida schools today, July 14.
