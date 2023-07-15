Hello User
Delhi floods: Not just Yamuna, THIS is another cause of deluge. 5 updates

2 min read 15 Jul 2023, 07:32 AM IST Staff Writer

Delhi floods: Yamuna water level declines to 207.98m, 23,692 people evacuated, IMD predicts more rain, all MCD-run schools closed

Residents on a road divider inundated in flood waters in New Delhi, India, on Friday, July 14, 2023. The Yamuna river has spilled onto roads surrounding Delhi's historic Red Fort, reclaiming its ancient flowpath as India's capital is hit by severe flooding.

Delhi floods: Several areas of the national capital are reeling under floods as the water level of the city's main river Yamuna crosses a dangerous mark. However, Yamuna is the only reason behind Delhi floods, another reason is the drains of the city. Several drains of Delhi that emptied into the Yamuna began flowing back on Friday, according to the report by the Hindustan Times. Water in at alteast half a dozen drains back flowed, creating pools of muddy and stinking water.

Yesterday the lieutenant governor’s office and the elected government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal clashed over Drain Number 12. Officials and personnel of the Indian Army are racing to fix a broken flow regulator Drain No 12 where water backflow from the river reached at Supreme Court of India.

Delhi floods top updates:

1. Yamuna water level declines: Water level in the Yamuna River is witnessing a steady decline and recorded at 207.98 metres at 11 pm at the Old Railway Bridge. After breaching the 45-year-old record three days ago, water levels in the Yamuna in Delhi came down to 207.98 metres at 11 pm on Friday.

2. Evacuation: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Delhi government is taking all measures to ensure that there are no barriers to the exit of water entering the capital. An official statement said that 23,692 people were evacuated on Thursday from the adjacent areas of the Yamuna. However, 21,092 people are currently residing in tents and shelters

3. Delhi weather forecast: India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning with predictions that Delhi will likely receive light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms for the next 4-5 days. However, the flooding in Delhi is not due to localized rain but because the Yamuna River has received a lot of water from Himachal and other states.

4. All Municipal Corporation of Delhi-run schools are closed until 16 July. The Delhi Traffic Police has put out an alert urging people to plan their journeys accordingly in view of the flood-like situation in many parts of the city. Over 4,500 traffic personnel have been deployed in affected areas to decongest traffic and help navigate commuters

5. Indian Army has completed the restoration work of the Bund at the Irrigation and Flood Control regulator near the WHO building in the city. After the Irrigation and Flood Control Department’s regulator was breached, many areas, including ITO and Rajghat, were submerged.

Updated: 15 Jul 2023, 07:33 AM IST
