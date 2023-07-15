Delhi floods: Not just Yamuna, THIS is another cause of deluge. 5 updates

Delhi floods: Several areas of the national capital are reeling under floods as the water level of the city's main river Yamuna crosses a dangerous mark. However, Yamuna is the only reason behind Delhi floods, another reason is the drains of the city. Several drains of Delhi that emptied into the Yamuna began flowing back on Friday, according to the report by the Hindustan Times. Water in at alteast half a dozen drains back flowed, creating pools of muddy and stinking water.

