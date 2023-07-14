Stocks Mutual Funds News

Yesterday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged people to work from home and to only step out of their homes if it is necessary. An advisory is being issued for private offices too to Work for Home. Kejriwal notified that all government and private schools lying in inundated areas have also been shut. Heavy vehicles, except those providing essential services, that enter Delhi will not be allowed.

Prior to that, Kejriwal also informed in a tweet that the Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla have to be closed for a few days owing to rising Yamuna levels. He also cautioned that since the three plants contributed to around 25 percent of water supply in the national capital it could also lead to a scarcity of water in some areas for 1 or 2 days.

While appealing to traders in Delhi to suspend movement of goods from other cities to the national capital for next few days in view of the rising water level of the Yamuna river, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) Thursday said an estimated ₹200 crore worth of business have been affected due to the flooding in parts of the capital city. The traders body said the markets of Old Delhi, Kashmiri Gate, Mori Gate, Monestry Market, Chandni Chowk, Jama Masjid, Bhagirath Place, Lajpat Rai Market, Kinari Bazar, Fatehpuri, Khari Baoli and Naya Bazar have been affected due to the rain and flooding .