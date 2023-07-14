Delhi Floods: People face problems due to the water-logging situation as Yamuna overflows | Watch in five videos2 min read 14 Jul 2023, 08:35 AM IST
Several areas of Delhi are facing floods and water-logging due to the rising water level of the Yamuna River. Thousands of people have been evacuated and schools and offices have been closed. The flooding has also affected businesses, causing an estimated loss of ?200 crore.
Several areas of Delhi are reeling under flood and water-logging as the water level of river Yamuna continues to rise following heavy rainfall. Currently, the water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi decreased to at 208.46 metres. The Central Water Commission has also predicted that the water levels will further fall to 208.30 metres by 1 pm today. However, despite the decrease in water level, waterlogging in parts of the national capital continues.