Several areas of Delhi are facing floods and water-logging due to the rising water level of the Yamuna River. Thousands of people have been evacuated and schools and offices have been closed. The flooding has also affected businesses, causing an estimated loss of ?200 crore.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Several areas of Delhi are reeling under flood and water-logging as the water level of river Yamuna continues to rise following heavy rainfall. Currently, the water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi decreased to at 208.46 metres. The Central Water Commission has also predicted that the water levels will further fall to 208.30 metres by 1 pm today. However, despite the decrease in water level, waterlogging in parts of the national capital continues.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Several areas of Delhi are reeling under flood and water-logging as the water level of river Yamuna continues to rise following heavy rainfall. Currently, the water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi decreased to at 208.46 metres. The Central Water Commission has also predicted that the water levels will further fall to 208.30 metres by 1 pm today. However, despite the decrease in water level, waterlogging in parts of the national capital continues.
A total of 23,692 people were evacuated on Thursday from the adjacent areas of the Yamuna River in Delhi, as the water level continues to rise, continuously surpassing the danger mark, an official statement said. The Delhi Government reported that 21,092 people are currently residing in tents and shelters. Additionally, 12 teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued 1,022 individuals on Thursday.
A total of 23,692 people were evacuated on Thursday from the adjacent areas of the Yamuna River in Delhi, as the water level continues to rise, continuously surpassing the danger mark, an official statement said. The Delhi Government reported that 21,092 people are currently residing in tents and shelters. Additionally, 12 teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued 1,022 individuals on Thursday.
Check videos here
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Check videos here
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Yesterday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged people to work from home and to only step out of their homes if it is necessary. An advisory is being issued for private offices too to Work for Home. Kejriwal notified that all government and private schools lying in inundated areas have also been shut. Heavy vehicles, except those providing essential services, that enter Delhi will not be allowed.
Yesterday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged people to work from home and to only step out of their homes if it is necessary. An advisory is being issued for private offices too to Work for Home. Kejriwal notified that all government and private schools lying in inundated areas have also been shut. Heavy vehicles, except those providing essential services, that enter Delhi will not be allowed.
Prior to that, Kejriwal also informed in a tweet that the Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla have to be closed for a few days owing to rising Yamuna levels. He also cautioned that since the three plants contributed to around 25 percent of water supply in the national capital it could also lead to a scarcity of water in some areas for 1 or 2 days.
Prior to that, Kejriwal also informed in a tweet that the Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla have to be closed for a few days owing to rising Yamuna levels. He also cautioned that since the three plants contributed to around 25 percent of water supply in the national capital it could also lead to a scarcity of water in some areas for 1 or 2 days.
While appealing to traders in Delhi to suspend movement of goods from other cities to the national capital for next few days in view of the rising water level of the Yamuna river, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) Thursday said an estimated ₹200 crore worth of business have been affected due to the flooding in parts of the capital city. The traders body said the markets of Old Delhi, Kashmiri Gate, Mori Gate, Monestry Market, Chandni Chowk, Jama Masjid, Bhagirath Place, Lajpat Rai Market, Kinari Bazar, Fatehpuri, Khari Baoli and Naya Bazar have been affected due to the rain and flooding .
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
While appealing to traders in Delhi to suspend movement of goods from other cities to the national capital for next few days in view of the rising water level of the Yamuna river, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) Thursday said an estimated ₹200 crore worth of business have been affected due to the flooding in parts of the capital city. The traders body said the markets of Old Delhi, Kashmiri Gate, Mori Gate, Monestry Market, Chandni Chowk, Jama Masjid, Bhagirath Place, Lajpat Rai Market, Kinari Bazar, Fatehpuri, Khari Baoli and Naya Bazar have been affected due to the rain and flooding .