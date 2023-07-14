While appealing to traders in Delhi to suspend movement of goods from other cities to the national capital for next few days in view of the rising water level of the Yamuna river, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) Thursday said an estimated ₹200 crore worth of business have been affected due to the flooding in parts of the capital city. The traders body said the markets of Old Delhi, Kashmiri Gate, Mori Gate, Monestry Market, Chandni Chowk, Jama Masjid, Bhagirath Place, Lajpat Rai Market, Kinari Bazar, Fatehpuri, Khari Baoli and Naya Bazar have been affected due to the rain and flooding .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}