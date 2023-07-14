Delhi floods: Regulator that led to flooding at ITO to be fixed in next 3-4 hours: Arvind Kejriwal. Top 10 updates4 min read 14 Jul 2023, 12:53 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that water has entered pump rooms and water treatment plants due to flooding, causing a halt in operations. The water level of the Yamuna is receding gradually, but the situation is not expected to return to normal for another day.
The Yamuna water caused flooding in several parts of Delhi including ITO area, which is a key route to commute from East Delhi to Central Delhi and Connaught Place. The Indraprastha water regulator was breached due to which many areas around ITO and Rajghat were submerged.
4. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also said that due to the flooding, water has entered pump rooms and our 3 water treatment plants in Chandrawal, Okhla and Wazirabad. "There also water has entered and we can't run the machines because of that. So we won't be able to start operating the machines until the water level goes down, he said.
5. Surender Singh Yadav, Special CP, Traffic, Delhi also shared an update saying that “4,500 police deployments have been done in all areas of Delhi. The movements of the Kawariyas are also being monitored. A decrease in water level in areas like Kashmiri Gate is witnessed. But the Ring road area towards Wazirabad is still flooded. We are trying to open the Bhairon Marg till evening. Traffic can be witnessed on NH 44."
6. CM also said that the water level of the Yamuna has started going down and people are expected to get relief soon. He added that flooding of Rajghat was due to backflow of a drain in the area.
7. Floodwaters of the overflowing Yamuna reached the entrance of the Supreme Court in Central Delhi on Friday as the regulator of the Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Department at Indraprastha suffered damage on Thursday evening.
8. The Delhi Chief Minister and Revenue Minister Atishi directed the chief secretary to seek help from the NDRF and Army to prevent flooding in Delhi due to the damage to the regulator. Kejriwal said involving the Army and NDRF will speed up repair work.
9. Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Atishi on Friday said that the water level of Yamuna river is receding gradually at a rate of 0.1 metre and will take a day’s time for the situation to return to normal. Minister Atishi said that this difficulty is not due to a person or situation but due to incessant heavy rainfall in North India.
10. Many commuters complained of waterlogging at several places causing problems to the traffic. "I have never seen this scenario earlier. We want this problem should be tackled as soon as possible," said a commuter in Delhi's ITO area. Another commuter in the area said that many are facing issues while going to office. “I have never seen this level of water logging. We are facing a lot of difficulties in going to the office," he said. Another commuter in Delhi's Supreme Court area said, “I am coming from Laxmi Nagar area. There is no auto, or bus running. We are facing a lot of problems in travelling. I am going to Bal Bhawan by walking. I walked almost 4 km to reach my destination."
Meanwhile, movement of traffic is restricted from Shanti Van towards Geeta Colony Flyover and also from Geeta Colony Flyover towards Rajghat and ISBT, Kashmere Gate, the Delhi traffic police shared in a tweet.
Yesterday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged people to work from home and to only step out of their homes if it is necessary. An advisory is being issued for private offices too to Work for Home. Kejriwal notified that all government and private schools lying in inundated areas have also been shut. Heavy vehicles, except those providing essential services, that enter Delhi will not be allowed.
