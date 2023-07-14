10. Many commuters complained of waterlogging at several places causing problems to the traffic. "I have never seen this scenario earlier. We want this problem should be tackled as soon as possible," said a commuter in Delhi's ITO area. Another commuter in the area said that many are facing issues while going to office. “I have never seen this level of water logging. We are facing a lot of difficulties in going to the office," he said. Another commuter in Delhi's Supreme Court area said, “I am coming from Laxmi Nagar area. There is no auto, or bus running. We are facing a lot of problems in travelling. I am going to Bal Bhawan by walking. I walked almost 4 km to reach my destination."