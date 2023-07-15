Delhi floods: ‘Relief in next few hours but…,’ CM Arvind Kejriwal says as Yamuna water recedes1 min read 15 Jul 2023, 11:12 AM IST
Delhi's PWD Minister questioned why water from Hathnikund Barrage was released only for Delhi, not to UP and Haryana. Yamuna water level is receding, relief expected in 12 hours. Haryana denies allegations, says CWC guidelines restrict water flow. Yamuna still above danger mark, more rain predicted.
As the swollen Yamuna on Saturday morning followed a downward trend, albeit at a slow pace of a few centimetres per hour, Delhi chief minister assured that the people in the city is likely to get relief in the next few hours. However the flood risk is not completely over, he further cited.
The AAP alleged that the Haryana BJP government directed all water from the Hathnikund barrage to Delhi, leaving the Uttar Pradesh side without water.
Haryana's Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's advisor, retired IAS Devendra Singh, dismissed the claim as misleading. He explained that the Central Water Commission (CWC) guidelines restrict the streaming of water into Western Yamuna and Eastern Yamuna Canal, apart from Delhi, when the water flow exceeds 1 lakh cusec. Singh stated that the controversy surrounding the issue is unnecessary.
(With agency inputs)