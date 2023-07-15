Delhi's PWD Minister questioned why water from Hathnikund Barrage was released only for Delhi, not to UP and Haryana. Yamuna water level is receding, relief expected in 12 hours. Haryana denies allegations, says CWC guidelines restrict water flow. Yamuna still above danger mark, more rain predicted.
As the swollen Yamuna on Saturday morning followed a downward trend, albeit at a slow pace of a few centimetres per hour, Delhi chief minister assured that the people in the city is likely to get relief in the next few hours. However the flood risk is not completely over, he further cited.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, Yamuna water level receding slowly, situation will normalise soon if there is no heavy rainfall.
Adding to it PWD minister Atishi said, “The people of Delhi will get relief in the next 12 hours…"
The water is still flowing over two metres above the danger mark of 205.33 metres. The situation could worsen if weather predictions of more rain in the capital and upper catchment areas come true.
According to the Central Water Commission's flood-monitoring portal, the Yamuna water level declined to 207.62 metres by 7 am on Saturday from its peak of 208.66 metres at 8 pm on Thursday.
With the flow rate from the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana's Yamunanagar decreasing over the past two days, further decline is expected.
Meanwhile, Continuing the debate around Hathnikund water release to Delhi, city's PWD Minister said that Haryana will have to answer why not a single drop of water was released into the canals going to UP and Haryana. Meanwhile, Delhi CM assured that Yamuna river water is receding, the people of Delhi will get relief in the next 12 hours.
It is a big question why all the water from Hathnikund Barrage was being released only for Delhi. Not a single drop of water was released into the canals going to UP and Haryana from there. Haryana will have to answer for this. Can the flood situation in Delhi have been avoided?, Atishi told news agency ANI.
The AAP alleged that the Haryana BJP government directed all water from the Hathnikund barrage to Delhi, leaving the Uttar Pradesh side without water.
Haryana's Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's advisor, retired IAS Devendra Singh, dismissed the claim as misleading. He explained that the Central Water Commission (CWC) guidelines restrict the streaming of water into Western Yamuna and Eastern Yamuna Canal, apart from Delhi, when the water flow exceeds 1 lakh cusec. Singh stated that the controversy surrounding the issue is unnecessary.
