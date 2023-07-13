Delhi floods: Schools shut till Sunday in Delhi, Noida as water level continues to rise1 min read 13 Jul 2023, 08:08 PM IST
All schools in Delhi, Noida will remain closed till Sunday due to a flood-like situation in the national capital and in adjuring areas, the authorities announced on Thursday.
All schools and colleges in Delhi-Noida reason will remain closed till Sunday due to a flood-like situation in the national capital and in adjuring areas, the authorities announced on Thursday. The water level of the Yamuna river surged to 208.62 metres on Thursday, surpassing its previous highest mark of 207.49 metres that was set 45 years ago.
