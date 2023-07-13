All schools and colleges in Delhi-Noida reason will remain closed till Sunday due to a flood-like situation in the national capital and in adjuring areas, the authorities announced on Thursday. The water level of the Yamuna river surged to 208.62 metres on Thursday, surpassing its previous highest mark of 207.49 metres that was set 45 years ago.

After a meeting Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), called by LG VK Saxena, in view of unprecedented flood situation in the national capital, Kejriwal said, “We had a DDMA meeting. Several important decisions were taken. Schools, colleges & universities will remain closed till Sunday. All government offices, except those providing essential services, will have Work from Home till Sunday. Advisory is being issued for private offices to do the same."

As the Yamuna waters inundated more areas of Delhi and rescue efforts intensified, the city stared at a drinking water shortage. The Delhi government decided to cut down supply by 25% following the closure of three water treatment plants. The city government also banned the entry of heavy goods vehicles, barring those carrying essentials, in the city from four borders, including Singhu.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, the twin city of Delhi, too ordered to close all educational institutes

up to senior secondary till July 14. District School Inspector of Gautam Buddha Nagar Thursday said all schools in up to class 12 in the district has been asked to close the classes till July 14 in view of an order issued by The District Magistrate Manish Verma. The decision has been taken keeping in mind the increasing water level of the Yamuna River and the possibility of heavy rains.

This order will also apply to schools of the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council, the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council, the Central Board of Secondary Education, and other boards, the District School Inspector said.

The India Meteorological Department has, however, predicted heavy rain in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh over the next few days.