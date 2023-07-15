Delhi floods: ‘Situation will improve till tomorrow…’: Govt official

As the Yamuna River water level started dropping at a steady pace, Delhi government official on Saturday informed that the situation will further improve till tomorrow. He also said that a total of 25,478 people have been evacuated from the low-lying areas.

Speaking to media persons, Ashwani Kumar, Revenue Secretary and Divisional Commissioner of Delhi Government said, “We can see around five centimeters reduction in the water level and the situation will further improve till tomorrow…" “We have around 44 camps in Delhi at present, some of them are in schools and some are makeshift arrangements which we are aiming to move to school buildings only. The total number of evacuated people so far stands at 25,478 and a total of 22,803 people have come to the camps," he added.

The water level of Yamuna at 11 am today stood at 207.43 meters and at 11 pm tonight it will reduce to 206.72 meters, Kumar said, adding that the water is receding and it will continue to drop further till tomorrow.

“The receding trend will persist since there is no sign of precipitation in the upper regions," Kumar further told media persons.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal assured that the people in the city is likely to get relief in the next few hours. However the flood risk is not completely over, he further cited.

With the flow rate from the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana's Yamunanagar decreasing over the past two days, further decline is expected. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate rainfall in Delhi in the coming 4-5 days.

The national capital, Delhi, is grappling with a flood-like situation due to heavy rainfall in northern states and increased flow of the Yamuna river in recent days. Several low-lying areas near the river have been affected by flooding causing traffic disruptions and closures.

(With ANI inputs)