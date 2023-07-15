Delhi is witnessing unprecedented floods as many prime locations of the capital city are inundated after the water level in the Yamuna River rose above dangerous levels. The situation is expected to improve by Sunday as the water level in Yamuna is gradually receding. The administration opened some roads for traffic movement on Saturday, but the restrictions are still in effect on some key road stretches.

Delhi PWD Minister Atishi said that as the water level in the Yamuna River is falling, the administration is taking efforts to pump out the water, clean roads, and restore traffic movement. According to an advisory issued by the traffic police on Saturday, Yamuna’s water level dropped to 207.67 meters at 8 am on Saturday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal chaired a meeting of his cabinet on Saturday to discuss the flood situation in the national capital. He even urged the public to remain cautious while sharing a PTI video of children playing in floodwater. “I urge everyone to avoid this. It could be fatal," Arvind Kejriwal said.

Traffic opened on THESE roads

“Boulevard Road - slip road - service road - left turn under Yudhishthira Setu - Ring Road, Chandgi Ram Akhara to Mukarba Chowk Carriageway and Chandgi Ram Akhara to IP College both Carriageways have been opened for the traffic movement," the traffic advisory stated.

Bhairon Marg from Mathura Road to Ring Road carriageway, Vikas Marg from ITO to Laxmi Nagar both carriageways, Nishad Raj Marg from Shanti Van to Geeta Colony both carriageways have also been opened, the advisory added.

Road stretches to remain close

The road stretches that remain shut for movement, include Ring Road - Majnu Ka Tilla – ISBT - Shanti Van - IP flyover to IP Depot both carriageways, Ring Road - IP Depot to IP flyover to ISBT carriageway, Salim Garh bypass, old iron bridge Pusta to Shamshan Ghat, Outer Ring Road - Mukarba Chowk to Wazirabad carriageway and Ring Road from Shanti Van to Rajghat and towards ISBT. The Kashmere Gate ISBT remains closed, the police said.

The administration has also banned the entry of heavy goods vehicles from Singhu Border, Tikri Border, Rajokari Border, Badarpur Border, Chilla Border, Gazipur Border, Loni Border, Apsara Border, and Bhopura Border, except in cases of essential commodities or services and relief materials.

Advise for commuters

The advisory cautioned commuters to postpone their plans of traveling to low-lying areas and the roads which are closed should be avoided in case of any unavoidable journey.

(With inputs from agencies)