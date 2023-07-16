comScore
Delhi floods: Traffic movement on THIS route restricted due to waterlogging

 2 min read 16 Jul 2023, 08:35 AM IST Livemint ,Edited By Alka Jain

Heavy rainfall and overflowing Yamuna River continue to cause waterlogging and traffic snarls in Delhi, affecting the lives of millions of people. Commuters advised to avoid certain routes. Yamuna River water level at 206.14 mtrs.

Traffic movement on Bhairon Marg is restricted due to waterlogging under Railway Bridge. (Twitter)

Delhi floods: Heavy rainfall and overflowing Yamuna River continue to grapple the national capital on Sunday causing waterlogging, traffic snarls, and affecting the lives of millions of people. Commuters were witnessed pushing their motorcycles through the water.

In a tweet, Delhi Police issues a traffic alert on Sunday morning and said that vehicular movement on Bhairon Marg is restricted due to waterlogging under Railway Bridge. Hence, it advised the commuters to avoid the route.

“Traffic Alert: Traffic movement on Bhairon Marg is restricted due to waterlogging under Railway Bridge. Commuters are advised to avoid the stretch," Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

On Saturday night, it advised commuters to avoid routes like Khan Market, Teen Murti round-about, GGR-PDR, A-Point to W-Point, Kamla Express Building, Andrews Ganj, Khanpur T-point, Under Railway Bridge at Bhairon Marg among others as roads in these areas remain water-logged.

The India Meteorological Department on Friday predicted that Delhi will likely receive light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms during the next 4-5 days.

The national capital Delhi has continued to battle with severe flooding after record rainfall on Saturday evening. Besides, the release of water from Hathni Kund Barrage in Haryana swelled water levels in the Yamuna.

Massive traffic snarls and waterlogging were witnessed at several places in the city this morning even as the key areas of the city, including ITO and Rajghat remained submerged.

The New Delhi Municipal Council's (NDMC) workers conducted a special night drive to flush out water from Mathura Road, near the Supreme Court area as nearby areas and key roads remain inundated due to heavy rains on Saturday.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) carried out rescue operations in the low-lying areas near Pragati Maidan late on Saturday night as the Yamuna River continues to overflow.

The situation of roads from Majnu Ka Tila to Kashmere Gate has improved as the water level of Yamuna recedes slowly on Sunday morning.

The water level in Yamuna River was recorded at 206.14 mtrs at 6 AM hours in Delhi on Sunday.

Updated: 16 Jul 2023, 08:35 AM IST
