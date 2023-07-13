Yamuna Overflows: Why is there a flood-like situation in Delhi when it hasn't rained in days; Explained2 min read 13 Jul 2023, 11:58 AM IST
Delhi is facing a severe flood situation as the water level in the Yamuna river continues to rise above the danger mark. Heavy rainfall and increased discharge of water from Haryana's Hathnikund barrage are the main factors behind the flooding.
Delhi has been witnessing an uprecedented rising in Yamuna's water level over the last three days. The water level in Yamuna rose up from 203.14 metre on Sunday to 205.4 metres on Monday going past the danger mark of 205.33 metres. Reportedly, water level rose to 208.48 metres on Thursday morning and Central Water Commission has termed it as an ‘extreme situation’.
