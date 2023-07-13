Delhi has been witnessing an uprecedented rising in Yamuna's water level over the last three days. The water level in Yamuna rose up from 203.14 metre on Sunday to 205.4 metres on Monday going past the danger mark of 205.33 metres. Reportedly, water level rose to 208.48 metres on Thursday morning and Central Water Commission has termed it as an ‘extreme situation’.

