Delhi floods: Yamuna water level reaches highest-ever mark at 207.55 metres; CM Arvind Kejriwal calls emergency meeting2 min read 12 Jul 2023, 01:48 PM IST
The Yamuna water level in Delhi has reached a record high, prompting an emergency meeting and the imposition of section 144 CrPC in flood-prone areas.
The Yamuna water level in Delhi has breached all-time record of 207.49 metres set in 1978 and is now flowing at 207.55 metres, Central Water Commission has said.
Shopkeepers in Delhi's Monastery Market which is flooded said that The government has done no work.
"Water has started coming inside (the Monastery market). The government has done no work. If more water will be released, then our goods will be damaged," a shopkeeper told PTI.
CM Arvind Kejriwal in a tweet said that CWC has predicted the water level to rise 207.72 meter in Yamuna tonight. He also urged Centre to intervene and ensure that levels in Yamuna don’t rise further as high volumes of water being released by Haryana at Hathnikund barrage.
Earlier, Delhi water minister Saurabh Bharadwaj also said that city government was prepared to deal with the situation. “The authorities are working round the clock and constructing artificial barriers to prevent the breach of water from the Yamuna. As per the CWC, the water of Yamuna is likely to rise again between 10 PM to 12 AM tonight… Many pumps have been installed in order to control the flow of water.. The evacuation process is almost complete and people have been shifted to safe tents..the situation is under control right now," he said.
Due to the rising water levels, road traffic at the Old Railway Bridge has been closed since Tuesday morning. Additionally, all gates at the Okhla Barrage have been opened to release excess water, ensuring that the water level in the Yamuna River does not remain dangerously high for an extended period.