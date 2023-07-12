Earlier, Delhi water minister Saurabh Bharadwaj also said that city government was prepared to deal with the situation. “The authorities are working round the clock and constructing artificial barriers to prevent the breach of water from the Yamuna. As per the CWC, the water of Yamuna is likely to rise again between 10 PM to 12 AM tonight… Many pumps have been installed in order to control the flow of water.. The evacuation process is almost complete and people have been shifted to safe tents..the situation is under control right now," he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}