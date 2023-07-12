The Yamuna water level in Delhi has breached all-time record of 207.49 metres set in 1978 and is now flowing at 207.55 metres, Central Water Commission has said.
According to the Central Water Commission's (CWC) flood-monitoring portal, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge crossed the 207-metre mark at 4 am, the first time since 2013, and rose to 207.55 metres by 1 pm. The river is likely to rise further, an official of the irrigation and flood control department said.
Delhi recorded a rapid increase in the Yamuna water level over the last three days. It shot up from 203.14 metres at 11 am on Sunday to 205.4 at 5 pm on Monday, breaching the danger mark of 205.33 metres 18 hours earlier than expected.
CM Arvind Kejriwal has called for an emergency meeting on rising level of Yamuna in city, officials said as reported by news agency PTI. The meeting will be held at the Delhi Secretariat where senior officers of all departments concerned will be present, said a Delhi government official told PTI.
The Delhi police has also imposed section 144 CrPC as a precautionary measure in the flood-prone areas in Delhi. Thousands of people have been evacuated and shifted to safer places due to rising level of the Yamuna river in the national capital.
Speaking about Yamuna water flowing about the danger mark, Delhi Minister Atishi said that the governemtn is fully prepared to tackle any situation.
“The Delhi government is fully prepared to tackle any situation. We are regularly conducting evacuations near the Yamuna River. Several embankments have been installed to prevent the breach of water. We are monitoring the situation continuously," she said.
Shopkeepers in Delhi's Monastery Market which is flooded said that The government has done no work.
"Water has started coming inside (the Monastery market). The government has done no work. If more water will be released, then our goods will be damaged," a shopkeeper told PTI.
CM Arvind Kejriwal in a tweet said that CWC has predicted the water level to rise 207.72 meter in Yamuna tonight. He also urged Centre to intervene and ensure that levels in Yamuna don’t rise further as high volumes of water being released by Haryana at Hathnikund barrage.
Earlier, Delhi water minister Saurabh Bharadwaj also said that city government was prepared to deal with the situation. “The authorities are working round the clock and constructing artificial barriers to prevent the breach of water from the Yamuna. As per the CWC, the water of Yamuna is likely to rise again between 10 PM to 12 AM tonight… Many pumps have been installed in order to control the flow of water.. The evacuation process is almost complete and people have been shifted to safe tents..the situation is under control right now," he said.
Due to the rising water levels, road traffic at the Old Railway Bridge has been closed since Tuesday morning. Additionally, all gates at the Okhla Barrage have been opened to release excess water, ensuring that the water level in the Yamuna River does not remain dangerously high for an extended period.
