After breaking all records in past few days flowing at a historic 208.66 metres mark, Yamuna river has begun receding to its normal level at a steady pace. Yamuna water level was recorded at 207.98 metres at the Old Railway Bridge at 11 pm on Friday, the official data of Central Water Commission (CWC) show.

"Today at 8 PM, 57363 cusecs water was discharged from Hathni Kund Barrage. As per the latest forecast issued by Central Water Commission (CWC) on July 14 at 11:30 AM, the water level at Old Railway Bridge (ORB) is expected to be at 208.05 Metres on July 14 between 10:00 PM to 12:00 AM and thereafter, it is likely to decrease," according to an official statement.

Expectations of improvement in flood like situation in Delhi post reduction in water level in river Yamuna is likely to be dampened by IMD's yellow alert for the city on Saturday. IMD has predicted moderate rainfall in Delhi in the coming 4-5 days.

Till 9 pm on Friday, the water level of Yamuna river was recorded at 208.07 metres. CWC had expected the water level to be at 208.05 Metres on July 14 (Friday) between 10:00 PM to 12:00 AM. But the water level came down faster than the expectations of the Central Water Commission.

It will take a day for the situation to return to normal, says Delhi Public Works Department Atishi

The water level of the Yamuna is receding gradually at a rate of 0.1 metres and it will take a day's time for the situation to return to normal, said Atishi, Delhi Public Works Department Minister.

In the wake of severe flooding, more than 25,478 people have been evacuated so far. 25,478 people have been evacuated. 22,803 people are in tents/shelters.

"16 teams of NDRF have been deployed in flood-affected districts in rescue work. Some of the low-lying areas of Delhi have witnessed flood water due to very high levels of river water and consequent backflow of water, breach of embankments etc," the Delhi government said in a statement.

To evacuate peoplee, 45 boats including 17 of Boat Club, and 28 of Irrigation and Flood Control Department are engaged in the rescue operation in Delhi.