Delhi floods: Yamuna water declining at steady pace, more rain can worsen situation as IMD issues yellow alert for today1 min read 15 Jul 2023, 09:01 AM IST
After breaking all records in past few days flowing at a historic 208.66 metres mark, Yamuna river has begun receding to its normal level at a steady pace. Yamuna water level was recorded at 207.98 metres at the Old Railway Bridge at 11 pm on Friday, the official data of Central Water Commission (CWC) show.
